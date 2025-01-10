Liverpool plot ‘sensational’ swap deal with ‘unsettled’ star among pair tipped to ‘facilitate’ transfer

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘weighing up’ a swap deal as they are ‘desperate’ not to miss out on Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool are already spoiled for choice in attacking areas as head coach Arne Slot has Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa to choose from.

Despite this, it’s emerged that Slot’s side are considering a move to sign Napoli standout Kvaratskhelia, who could leave the Serie A giants this month.

On Thursday evening, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Liverpool have entered the race to sign the Napoli forward.

‘Paris Saint-Germain are emerging as the leading contenders, while Kvaratskhelia also features on the list of potential targets for teams like Chelsea. ‘Napoli are in no rush to lose a player who has scored 30 goals and added 29 assists in 107 appearances for the club and would only countenance a sale for a significant fee. ‘Liverpool are also attentive to the situation, despite being well stocked in the wide attacking areas as things stand. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez can all operate from the left-hand side; Kvaratskhelia’s most effective position.’

‘That means it may take a significant departure to create space for an addition such as Kvaratskhelia — irrespective of Napoli’s interest in Federico Chiesa, who has barely featured since making a switch to Liverpool from Juventus last August. ‘Liverpool are not specifically chasing a player of Kvaratskhelia’s profile but he is somebody they admire, are keeping tabs on and will be ready to contend for if it becomes a market opportunity.’

The Georgia international, who has grabbed five goals and three assists for Napoli this season, is regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe and the Italian side are struggling to tie him down to a new contract.

A new report from journalist Graeme Bailey for Rousing the Kop claims Liverpool are ‘weighing up two players in a sensational Napoli swap deal’ as Nunez or Chiesa could ‘facilitate’ this transfer.

Chiesa has failed to make an impact for Liverpool since his summer move from Juventus, while it’s been claimed Slot has ‘lost patience’ with Nunez amid his frustrating form.

The report from RTK explains: