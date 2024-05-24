According to reports, Liverpool ‘could accept’ an offer for Darwin Nunez this summer amid interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Liverpool paid an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Portuguese outfit Benfica during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has shown over the past two seasons that he’s still raw and he’s been heavily criticised at times this term for being very wasteful in front of goal.

The Uraguay international has 33 goals in his 96 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions and he slipped down the pecking order towards the end of this season.

Nunez only started one of Liverpool’s last six Premier League games amid reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

“It affected me…”

The striker recently caused a stir by removing all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram and in a recent interview, he admitted that he has been “affected” by the criticism he has received since joining the club.

“From the moment you start playing and until you retire, there will always be someone who will criticize you. I avoid reading those comments,” Nunez said.

“Before, I did look at them a lot and it affected me. Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying, those negative comments that are directed towards you will always affect you.”

He added: “They tell me everything, but I ignore those comments because they are of no use to me. I never look at the negative comments on social media, at least now I’m not looking at anything, not even the good stuff. If a game goes badly for me, I rely on my family.

“When things go badly for me, I get hot, but I try to laugh with my family and not show my son the anger I have, what happened in the game is already there, it’s already happened, and there is always revenge.”

According to Football Insider, in a ‘sensational twist’, Liverpool ‘could accept an offer’ for Nunez this summer ‘amid interest from Barcelona’.

‘The 24-year-old could consider his options after finding limited game time towards the end of the season. ‘With the arrival of Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, he will assess his squad and figure out whether the Uruguayan striker fits into his plans. ‘However, it was also shared that Barcelona will likely be unable to afford a deal to sign Nunez given their well-publicised financial issues. ‘Now, it appears that Slot will make the call over whether his long-term future remains at Anfield after an inconsistent season in front of goal.’

