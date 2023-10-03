Liverpool receive VAR audio of controversial disallowed Luis Diaz goal at Spurs

Not the finest hour for Premier League referees at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Liverpool have received the audio of the VAR review which led to a Luis Diaz goal wrongly being disallowed at Tottenham.

Miscommunication between VAR Darren England and on-field referee Simon Hooper led to the goal being ruled out in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) acknowledged later that evening that a “significant human error” had occurred, and PA understands the audio linked to the incident has now been sent to Liverpool by PGMOL ahead of it being released publicly.

PA understands the audio could feature in the next ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’ programme due to air on Monday night, if not sooner. But it is now understood the audio will definitely be released, it is just a question of when.

Liverpool are also understood to be appealing against a straight red card shown to Curtis Jones earlier in the match.

Diogo Jota was also sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence.

England and his assistant VAR, Daniel Cook, have not been selected for Premier League matches this weekend following the Diaz incident.

