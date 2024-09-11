Kylian Mbappe has been linked wth a move to Liverpool in the past.

Liverpool made a huge offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain before he joined Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Reds have been linked with the France international in the past but it was rarely seen as a possibility due to his huge wages and the potential fee he would command.

Liverpool were the main Premier League club linked to Mbappe as his time at PSG approached the end but it was Real Madrid who emerged as the favourites to land him on a free transfer.

The La Liga giants chose to bide their time and get him on a free transfer rather than pay out a huge transfer fee and Mbappe was revealed as a new Real Madrid player over the summer.

But French newspaper L’Equipe claim that Liverpool sent an offer worth €200m (£169m) for Mbappe in 2022 with the France international ‘agreeing’ to the move.

However, PSG director at the time Antero Henrique demanded €400m with Liverpool not reaching the world-record amount for the France international.

An unnamed source at PSG denied that version of events. they said: “Liverpool never came with a written offer. And Liverpool were never able to get this money.

“As soon as Mbappe renewed his contract, we agreed that in the event of an interesting offer for the player and the club, a solution would be found.

“After 2022, the only serious offer came from Saudi Arabia and was accepted by the club.”

Mbappe’s start to life at Real Madrid has been far from perfect with the Frenchman failing to score in their first three La Liga outings.

But the 25-year-old made up for it in their fourth La Liga match of the season before the international break, scoring a brace as Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool man told he needs to fix ‘major difference’ between him and Man City star to remain at Anfield

👉 Liverpool ‘ideal plan’ for Alisson revealed as keeper hints at exit with the Reds heading ‘in another direction’

👉 Man City FFP: Arsenal, Liverpool hope points deduction can ‘derail’ season; Citizens warned of appeal ‘risk’

Before their match against Betis, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti absolved Mbappe from any blame for their defensive lapses in previous fixtures.

Ancelotti said: “If you think about defensive work, Mbappe is the last one we have to consider.

“He’s playing very well, he’s caused a threat. He hasn’t scored many goals, but he’s moving around very well. There’s no problem with adaptation.

“The focus is on defensive work and this should be collective, but obviously, a forward’s work in defence has to be less committed because that’s not his main role.”

On Mbappe’s relationship with Vinicius Junior, Ancelotti added: “I think they’re playing well together. The problem of scoring isn’t a small detail, because obviously it’s important for a forward.

“You can always play better, faster and show more movement, but the offensive problem isn’t specific to these games because we’re scoring in all of them and I’m sure we’ll improve. The problem isn’t there.

“With time, Mbappe and Vini Jr will combine better, but also Mbappe with the midfielders. We won’t have any issues offensively, we’ve never had any problems and even less so this season when we have the best players in the world.”

READ MORE: The ridiculous records of new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe