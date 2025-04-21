Liverpool could have a ‘serious problem’ this summer after sporting director Richard Hughes decided to ‘postpone’ contract talks with three stars angling for new deals.

Hughes has earned plaudits in recent weeks for extending the contracts of Reds legends Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, but there is doubt over the futures of three players on top of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s expected to leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold scored the winner for Liverpool against Leicester on Sunday to put Arne Slot’s side within one win of claiming their second Premier League title.

Jamie Carragher claimed Alexander-Arnold “shouldn’t be starting games” from now on ahead of his move to Real Madrid while Gary Neville urged Liverpool to avoid a “distasteful” end to the season by confirming the England international’s exit.

But that’s the least of Liverpool’s worries according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim three players ‘could also analyse their options’ at the end of the season as contract talks stall.

Ibrahima Konate’s case is the most urgent as the Frenchman’s deal expires in the summer of 2026 and although negotiations started at the end of last year it’s thought the club and his representatives are some way off coming to an agreement amid reports Konate’s agent wants a significant increase in his wages from £80,000 to £200,000 per week.

But both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz – whose contracts expire in 2027 – are also supposedly wanting deals on improved terms in what looks set to be a ‘hectic summer at Anfield’.

The Spanish outlet claim the departure of all three is ‘possible’ and that would be a ‘serious problem for Liverpool’.

And ‘according to recent information’ Hughes has ‘decided to postpone any decision related to the continuity of Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota until the end of this campaign’.

It’s thought that ‘waiting strategy could be expensive’ as the trio are ‘on the radar of several European clubs’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Potter sack, Villa ‘anger’ and Man Utd’s next McTominay

👉 Liverpool: Ornstein confirms one Reds star must leave for FSG to complete £40m deal in ‘busy summer’

👉 Carragher names one Liverpool star who ‘shouldn’t be starting’ with Slot told to make ‘big decision’

Their departures would no doubt add to Richard Keys’ confidence in Liverpool not winning anything next season…

Speaking on beIN Sports, Keys said: “It’s not a vintage season, not by any stretch of the imagination and Villa winning in midweek does not prove what a good Premier League we have, it proves what a good Champions League it’s been.

“There’s been no challengers to Liverpool all season long. Not from anywhere has there been a challenge. Of course they deserve it, (but) it’s not a vintage season, and I’ll go further. Liverpool won’t win anything next season.

“I’m not passing judgement on Liverpool’s title. I’m just saying it hasn’t been a vintage season. There’s been no challenge.”