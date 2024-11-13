Premier League giants Liverpool have been told that they are at risk of being in “serious trouble” as they ‘fear losing too many’ top players next year.

Liverpool have made a stunning start to the 2024/25 as they are top of the Premier League and Champions League.

However, Arne Slot‘s side does have some issues as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have entered the final year of their contracts.

It remains to be seen whether the three players will pen an extension. Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely to leave amid interest from Real Madrid, but Salah and Van Dijk are being linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Andy Robertson’s long-term future is also in doubt as his contract expires in 2026. He’s struggled at the start of this campaign as he has been rotated with Kostas Tsimikas.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old admitted he is truing to “prove people wrong”.

“Last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club. But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again. I tried to do that against Villa,” Robertson said.

“I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that’s what I tried to do.”

In an interview with Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown claimed Liverpool are still ‘desperate to agree a deal with Robertson’ as ‘they fear losing too many leaders from their dressing room’.

He explained: “They want Robertson to commit to a new deal.

“Tsimikas has been more involved this season and Slot likes to rotate those two, but they still feel he’s a valuable presence on and off the pitch.

“We’ve spoken about their priorities in terms of getting their best players tied down. But Robertson has gone under the radar in that respect.

“There are question marks about Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah, now there are questions about Robertson, and all of a sudden they’re in serious trouble.

“Worst-case scenario, they lose all three of those three at the end of the season. Then, if Robertson leaves next year, that’s the majority of their leaders and big names gone.

“He’s been such an important player for them over the years, and even if his role is becoming less crucial, he would be a huge miss if he left.

“So from what I’ve heard, they’re desperate to get him tied down because they don’t want to risk being in that difficult situation where they’re losing their experiences heads.”