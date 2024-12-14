According to reports, Liverpool have ‘set’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s January ‘exit price’ amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and other teams.

Alexander-Arnold is about to enter the final six months of his contract and he is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly among the four clubs interested in signing the right-back and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extension or leave.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in the market for a right-back to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement and they could make a move in January as the Spain international has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been deemed their ‘preferred’ opinion and it’s been suggested that a move could happen as soon as January.

A report in Spain claims Liverpool have ‘set’ Alexander-Arnold’s winter ‘exit price’ if they ‘fail to renew his contract before January’.

‘The Reds aim to prevent the English player from leaving for free next summer and are willing to consider a €30 million (around £25m) offer in the winter transfer market. Real Madrid has taken notice of this move and is closely monitoring the 26-year-old player’s situation. ‘The relationship between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool is at a pivotal moment. Despite being a key player and having significantly contributed to the club’s recent successes, contract negotiations seem to have reached a stalemate. Liverpool does not want to risk losing one of their star players without a financial benefit. ‘Even though the Madrid club could wait until summer to sign him for free, they are not ruling out advancing the deal to January to ensure his arrival. This decision will depend on the progress of negotiations between the player and Liverpool, as well as the interest from other clubs in the market.’

In a new interview, Alexander-Arnold remained coy when asked about his future but he lauded Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

“I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either,” Alexander-Arnold said in an interview with Sky Sports.

On Arne Slot, he added: “The level of detail he has… I find myself smiling about it because that’s the kind of thing that I really enjoy. It’s just football in like a very, very in-depth level.

“I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this.

“I’m feeling like I’m going to get better and improve and learn so much in such a short space of time and just keep on learning, because I could tell he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible.”