Liverpool ‘set asking price’ for Slot starter as ‘silent discontent’ as Atletico Madrid emerge as suitors

Liverpool are ready to sell winger Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window if he pushes for an exit, according to reports.

The Netherlands international has made the left wing role at Anfield his own this season after Luis Diaz left to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

However, Gakpo has not reached the heights expected of him with his performances criticised after contributing seven goals and four assists in 34 appearances in all comeptitions this season.

There has been little competition for Gakpo at Liverpool this season with Florian Wirtz occasionally tried on the left when he’s not been preferred in the middle, behind the striker.

And there are rumours that Liverpool will look to upgrade on both wings over the summer with Mohamed Salah also underperforming this season.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke recently insisted that bringing in a new left winger could “open the door” for Gakpo to leave in the summer.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “If Liverpool were to bring in another left-sided attacker in the summer, then maybe that potentially could open the door for a move away for Cody Gakpo.

“But he’s under contract until 2030…by all accounts, he remains happy at the club even though he does come in for a bit of flak from some Liverpool fans for his performances.

“He’s clearly still seen as a key man by Arne Slot, because he keeps picking him.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes have indicated that Gakpo has ‘some doubts about his role in the project in the medium term’ and, although Liverpool don’t consider his departure a priority, ‘the door could open if the player expresses a strong desire for a change of scenery’.

There is said to be a ‘silent discontent’ at Anfield and Liverpool ‘consider him an important asset, but not indispensable if the financial offer compensates for his departure’.

The report adds: ‘Aware of the inflated market, the Anfield club has reportedly set its asking price at around €100 million. However, sources in Spain believe the final figure could be lowered if the player maintains his pressure and the negotiation process evolves.’

La Liga side Atletico Madrid has ’emerged as a potential destination’ with Gakpo ‘a more realistic’ than their dream target, Victor Osimhen, who would require an unrealistic salary to join.

His ‘profile fits’ what Diego Simeone is looking for and, despite starting for Liverpool, Gakpo ‘is attracted to the possibility of being a key player in a competitive project’.

Atletico Madrid ‘believe they could try to lure him away from Anfield for a fee close to €80 million, still below Liverpool’s initial asking price.’

