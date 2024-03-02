Liverpool set ‘minimum asking price’ for Salah as former CEO claims forward ‘will go’ to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool have set their ‘minimum price’ for star forward Mohamed Salah amid claims that he ‘will go’ to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Reds know they will lose Jurgen Klopp this summer after the German announced in January that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season to take a break from football management.

And it remains to be seen if there is any more upheaval after Klopp’s departure with rumours that Salah could now follow the Liverpool manager out of the door at Anfield.

There was strong interest from Saudi Arabia last summer with Al-Ittihad putting in a €150m bid in for Salah, which was swiftly rejected by the Premier League side.

It was claimed that Al-Ittihad could even increase their bid to €200m before the end of that window but Liverpool made it clear they wouldn’t sell Salah for any amount of money.

But speculation is building over Salah’s future again with former Aston Villa and Everton CEO Keith Wyness insisting that the Liverpool forward “will go to Saudi” from what he’s hearing.

“Liverpool have obviously paid Mo Salah’s amortisation down,” Wyness told Football Insider. “So there will be money available there if he goes this summer.

“I think he probably will go to Saudi from what I understand. They are going to have a decent pot, but who is the new manager and how is he going to view the squad?

“Where does he think they have to be strengthened? They’ve got some real young talent emerging that is starting to show they can do a good job, so maybe some of the positions that he thought he had to fill with high-priced players may not be so urgent.”

And Spanish publication Fichajes insists Liverpool have set a ‘minimum price’ for Salah with Reds ‘willing to sell him for more than £100m’ this summer.

There have been other reports over the past week that claim Liverpool will listen to offers for Luis Diaz if they can agree a new contract with Salah.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There’s lots of talk about possible transfers at Liverpool, but I’d not link Mo Salah’s situation to Luis Diaz, honestly.

“Also in general, for Liverpool, with no director and no new manager yet, it’s absolutely not true that they are making concrete strategies on any player or any exit.

“A new director is the priority, then a new manager and then an agreed strategy on players.

“Nothing is happening right now.

“Liverpool will make one final attempt to persuade and convince Michael Edwards to return to the club. FSG, the owners of Liverpool, have already tried but he said no because he is very happy with what he’s doing right now.

“So at the moment nothing concrete, but Liverpool will try again and it’s going to be the final attempt. Otherwise they will move on in March.

“They want to find a new person to run the football club and then to appoint a new director of football.

“The Liverpool board structure will change and as soon as they have this structure in place, they will move onto the new manager.”