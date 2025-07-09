Liverpool have set an asking price of £70m for Darwin Nunez as they look to recoup part of the money they paid just three years ago.

After flashes of brilliance, Nunez’s inconsistent form has prompted Liverpool to cut their losses and move on the 26-year-old but they face a challenge not to lose a significant portion of the £85m they paid for him.

Until the signing of Florian Wirtz this summer, Nunez was Liverpool’s most expensive arrival but he has failed to live up to that price tag, scoring just 40 goals in 143 appearances.

Liverpool hope to move him on but finding suitors has not been easy with only Serie A champions Napoli seriously linked. Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport claim Antonio Conte wants Nunez as part of his team to defend their title having already signed Kevin de Bruyne. They also suggest the player has given “priority” to a move to Italy.

The newspaper does however suggest Napoli would not be willing to pay the fee Liverpool are after and would look to negotiate that down. To do that, club owner and president Aurelio De Laurentiis met with agent Fali Ramadani in the days following Napoli’s title win.

A sale of Nunez would help Liverpool recoup some of the fee they paid for Wirtz but also allow them to go after other targets such as Parma defender Giovanni Leo. The Reds are looking to strengthen at centre back having sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

If Napoli are unsuccessful in their attempt to bring Nunez in, they are reportedly working on an alternative in the form of Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

Lucca would be a cheaper alternative and is reportedly valued at €40m by Udinese although Napoli believe that asking price is still high.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in his 33 Serie A matches last season.

Any deal for Nunez would likely be financed by the impending exit of Victor Osimhen who looks set to join Galatasaray, the side he was on loan at last year.

The Turkish club have reportedly agreed to pay the Nigerian’s €75m release clause having seen bids of €55m and €60m rejected.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Galatasaray will pay the full clause but want to do it over five years. Osimhen meanwhile has told Napoli he wants to leave and looks set to sign a contract keeping him in Turkey until June 2027.

The striker had been on the radars of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus but looks to have fallen in love with the Turkish club during his loan spell there.

The 26-year-old moved to Istanbul having fallen out with the Napoli hierarchy and he helped the club win a league and cup double, finishing the year as the Super Lig’s top scorer with 26 goals in 30 appearances.

