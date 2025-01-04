According to reports, Liverpool have ‘set their price’ for youngster Ben Doak amid interest from two Premier League rivals.

Liverpool paid around £600,000 to sign Doak from Scottish champions Celtic in 2022 and the 19-year-old is regarded as one of their most talented youngsters.

The winger has already made ten appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and he broke into Scotland’s senior squad towards the end of 2024.

In the summer, Doak was sent on loan to Championship outfit Middlesbrough and he’s shone for Michael Carrick’s side, grabbing two goals and five assists in his 20 appearances.

The teenager’s impressive form has not gone unnoticed as Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have had bids rejected by Liverpool this month.

A report from The Athletic revealed:

‘Ipswich Town have had an offer worth £16million for Ben Doak rejected by Liverpool. ‘Liverpool’s latest rebuttal comes after Crystal Palace had a £15m bid turned down for the Scotland forward earlier on Friday. ‘Liverpool are pleased with Doak’s progress at the Riverside Stadium, where he is scheduled to remain until the end of the season and their preference is for him to see out the 2024-25 campaign with Middlesbrough unless the proposals on offer improve. ‘The Anfield club believe Doak to be the best young player in the Championship and would consider signing themselves if they didn’t already own him. ‘Ipswich are expected to continue their pursuit of the teenager with attacking reinforcements a key priority for the club as they seek to pull clear of the relegation zone and avoid an immediate return to the Championship.’

A new report from The Independent claims Liverpool have ‘set their price’ for Doak, though they are keen to keep him beyond this transfer window. The report reveals: