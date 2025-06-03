Liverpool have reportedly set their price for a stalwart who they are ‘open’ to selling, with ‘eight’ Premier League clubs keen on the signing.

The Reds could potentially sell a few of their stars this summer. They have gotten out of the damaging situation of potentially seeing Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah leave, so they could push some others out now that they know their squad would not be decimated.

Speculation on Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott being sold is rife, and Joe Gomez could also be heading out the door this summer.

According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool ‘could be open’ to parting ways with the defender, who has played 241 games as a Red. Indeed, if he wanted to leave, it’s said the club wouldn’t stand in his way, and would ask for just €30million (£25.3m) to let him go.

Gomez might have ample opportunities to leave Anfield this summer. The report states there are ‘no fewer than eight’ Premier League clubs keeping ‘close tabs’ on the defender.

On that list are: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Bournemouth, Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

The former pair have both confirmed European football for next season, and have both played in the Champions League in one of the last two campaigns, so could well be good moves.

In any case, clubs are said to believe that they can sign Gomez for less than what Liverpool want for him, and there is also a belief that he ‘may be open to a departure’ this summer.

The Reds man played just nine Premier League games last term, owing to injuries.

With so many sides in the equation for him, it’s not known if any have the upper hand at the moment, with no clubs having gone past the stage of being interested thus far.

But given there are a number of clubs in pursuit, there’s potential for a battle for Gomez’s signature, given he’s a useful player from a big club, whose price tag is not enormous.

If he is to leave Liverpool, they would lose their longest-serving player. The defender has been a Red for almost 10 years, and only 10 current Premier League players have represented their clubs for longer.

