Liverpool ‘set to swoop’ for £100m forward after Wirtz transfer with spending to exceed £300m

Liverpool are ready to attempt to seal a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola once they have wrapped up a deal for Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

The Reds have made a strong start to the summer transfer market after Arne Slot guided them to the Premier League title in his first season as manager.

Liverpool have already completed their first signing with Jeremie Frimpong arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £29.5m.

It is understood to be a ‘matter of time’ before Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez joins with Liverpool and the Cherries negotiating a fee.

While Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Wirtz, is also close to joining as the finer details of a transfer are ironed out, like the structure of payments.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool had ‘verbally agreed’ a transfer and that Wirtz’s medical was now ‘imminent’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO! Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included. Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing.’

And Liverpool could take their spending flying past £300m this summer with The Sun claiming that the Reds are ‘set to swoop’ for PSG forward Barcola, who contributed 21 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last term, after they complete a deal for Wirtz.

Liverpool ‘intend to spend big on another attacker’ this summer and are ‘prepared to battle Bayern Munich for £100m-rated winger Barcola’.

The newspaper also insists that the Reds have ‘not given up all hope’ of landing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak but if the Magpies continue to demand £150m them Liverpool ‘will bow out and look for an alternative.’

It is understood that Barcola ‘has emerged as a spectacular Plan B after doubts emerged over his future with Champions League winners PSG’ and is ‘no longer part of PSG’s first-choice front three’.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey would have “loved” to have seen Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo at Anfield after the Cameroon international was linked to Manchester United.

When asked if Liverpool are missing out on the perfect successor to Mohamed Salah, Heskey told Prime Casino: “It’s hard to ever say Liverpool make mistakes in the market, because their strategy is usually just so solid. I would have loved to have seen Bryan Mbeumo at Anfield with Liverpool though. He’s got loads going for him.

“He was someone that is tried and tested in the Premier League for a few years as well. His work rate’s astounding. He knows where the goal is. He’s very, very technical and understands the way that Liverpool would want to play. So it was interesting to see that they never really went in for him.”