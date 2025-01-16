Liverpool look set to beat Manchester United and Manchester City to the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth as sporting director Richard Hughes’ ‘priority’ becomes clear.

Kerkez has attracted plenty of attention through his displays under Andoni Iraola this season, with The i Paper claiming the three Premier League giants have ‘already made contact with the player’s representatives’.

Ruben Amorim is desperate for reinforcements at United, particularly on the left of defence with Diogo Dalot having to play out of position on that side amid Luke Shaw’s ongoing fitness problems.

Man City are also interested in Kerkez as they seek an alternative option to Josko Gvardiol, who has struggled at times this term and could also move centrally to play alongside the Hungarian international if he was to make the switch to the Etihad.

READ MORE: Nico Williams to Arsenal and Man City triple swoop among ten moves which can spark title race into life

But that looks unlikely with the report claiming the 21-year-old ‘favours a move to Anfield over the Manchester clubs’.

The report adds:

‘A link-up with Liverpool director of football Richard Hughes, the man who brought Kerkez to England during his time on the south coast, is understood to play a major part in the Hungary international’s thinking. ‘Bournemouth have no plans to sell in January, despite signing a ready-made left-back replacement in Julio Soler from Argentinian side Lanus already this month, in a deal that could rise to £11.5m. ‘There have been no concrete proposals for Kerkez as yet for either side. There is no pressure to sell from Bournemouth’s point of view but offers in the region of £50m is where they are understood to be willing to do business.’

Kerkez is Hughes’ ‘priority’ but it’s claimed Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri is ‘next on Liverpool’s hitlist’.

It’s further claimed that ‘contrary to reports, there is no Bournemouth interest in Liverpool forward Ben Doak at this stage and they will not entertain offers that involve swapping Doak for Antoine Semenyo’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Real Madrid ‘close agreement’ for Liverpool star with €40m January transfer on the cards

👉 Liverpool fans agree on three signings needed after Forest ‘battering’

👉 Best 20 footballers out of contract and available for free in 2025

Kerkez joined Bournemouth for around £15m from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, and when asked about the full-back’s future in November, Cheeries boss Andoni Iraola claims he “doesn’t pay attention” to the rumours.

He said: “About the other teams (and their interest in Kerkez), I don’t really pay too much attention to these things.

“I don’t know how much truth there is in these rumours.

“Milos has been solid this season, he is more mature and he is seeing the benefits of having the experience of going through a past season. I think it is a new level for him.

“We have to consider he is still very, very young, he has to continue developing like this and also add more things.

“I hope he continues along the same line.”