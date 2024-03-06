Liverpool ‘set to interview’ pair after devastating Alonso ‘blow’ and Postecoglou final decision

Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim have been linked with the job at Anfield.

Liverpool are set to interview two other managers amid reports Xabi Alonso is leaning towards Bayern Munich over the Reds.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Alonso has emerged as the favourite with the bookmakers to take over despite numerous other names being linked to the position.

The Spaniard has done a wonderful job at Bayer Leverkusen this season with Alonso guiding the German side to the top of the Bundesliga, ten points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.

But a report on Monday claimed that Alonso ‘will go to Bayern and not Liverpool’ as the former midfielder has concerns about following on from Klopp’s legacy at Anfield.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.”

And now Football Insider claim that Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann are ‘set for interviews’ after the Alonso ‘blow’.

The pair ‘will join current first-choice Xabi Alonso on the Reds’ list of potential new bosses’ and ‘Amorim is expected to be interviewed for the Liverpool job, while Nagelsmann is also likely to speak to the club.’

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has also been linked with a possible move to Anfield but a report on Monday insisted that the Australian ‘will reject any offers to leave this summer’.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest on Alonso’s future at interest from his former club Bayern Munich.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We know Xabi Alonso is one of the names appreciated by Bayern, but how is all the speculation about the manager affecting his current club Bayer Leverkusen? Of course they are not happy with speculation, but it’s also part of the game.

“I can guarantee that Bayer and Xabi himself are 100% focused on this season, to make something historical, and at the moment we can see it’s not having a damaging effect on their form, which remains outstanding.

“And remember, nothing is done yet with Alonso and any other club precisely because Leverkusen are focused on winning titles, and it’s the same for Alonso.”