Liverpool ‘set’ to win race for elite centre-back, with Prem rivals ‘aware’ of defeat already

Liverpool are reportedly ‘set to beat’ Newcastle to the signing of Marc Guehi this summer, and the Magpies are ‘aware of that’, though one rival remains in the race.

The Reds and Newcastle have both had eyes on Guehi for a while. Both were said to be keen on him in the summer, though the Magpies’ attempts were futile, with multiple bids being shut down.

Liverpool are yet to make an actual attempt to gain his services, but seem to have been biding their time so they could get him on side.

Now, it seems they have done that, as it’s reported by the Mirror that they are ‘set to beat’ Newcastle to the signing of the Crystal Palace centre-back.

It’s believed the Magpies ‘are aware’ that Anfield is the preferred destination for Guehi.

That said, one rival remains in the race with Liverpool for him – Chelsea. It’s believed they are now the ‘main rivals’ to the Premier League leaders for the signature.

It’s also said that there could be late interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal, given all have been monitoring him.

It’s not clear if that would change his desired destination, but at the moment, Liverpool are in the lead and look like runaway favourites to land Guehi.

It’s believed he could make a direct replacement for Virgil van Dijk if he’s to leave Anfield, after suggesting he still has no idea where he’ll be playing next season.

But it is surely not lost on Liverpool how good of a defence they would have if Guehi lined up alongside the Dutchman, rather than instead of him.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but with the Reds already looking like the most dominant force in English football right now, that partnership at the back could help to prolong that status.

