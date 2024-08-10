Liverpool set Zubimendi transfer deadline as Reds ‘will not wait’ amid ‘sea of doubts’ for midfielder

Liverpool have given Martin Zubimendi an ultimatum as the Real Sociedad remains a ‘sea of doubts’ over a move to Anfield this summer.

Zubimendi has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer as Arsenal and Manchester United have also been mooted as potential destinations.

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday night that Real Sociedad ‘expect’ Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – to join Liverpool.

Real Sociedad have reportedly not given up hope of keeping Zubimendi, though. A report from The Times‘ Paul Joyce on Thursday afternoon claimed they are ‘trying to convince the midfielder to reject’ Liverpool.

‘Real Sociedad have launched a charm offensive to keep the Liverpool target Martín Zubimendi at the La Liga club. ‘Zubimendi has previously rejected advances from clubs and Sociedad are hoping the Basque-born player will remain at his boyhood club despite the lure of the Premier League and Champions League football. ‘The power play from the club’s hierarchy to Zubimendi complicates matters for Liverpool, who will still have to come to agreement with Sociedad on the transfer fee if the player gives them the green light. The release clause would have to be paid in one instalment. ‘Barcelona and Arsenal are two of the sides with a longstanding interest in Zubimendi — who featured against England in Spain’s Euro 2024 final success — but neither managed to prise him away from Sociedad, where he came through the youth ranks.’

Mikel Recalde, Noticias de Gipuzkoa journalist (the Spanish outlet local to Real Sociedad), claims president Jokic Aperribay has returned from holiday to hold talks with both Zubimendi and midfield partner Mikel Merino, who’s reportedly on the verge of a move to Arsenal.

It’s claimed Aperribay ‘won’t skimp on expenses’ as he offers the pair deals that make them the highest paid members of the squad, ‘but the feeling is that he is late and, worst of all, this is not a matter of money’.

Despite Zubimendi travelling with the Real squad to Germany and playing the last minutes of their friendly with Union Berlin, it’s claimed ‘there is very little hope that he will finally decide to break everything that was talked about and agreed with Liverpool and stay’.

Real Sociedad are ‘waiting for the call’ from Liverpool to discuss payment, which will be €60m as the release clause is non-negotiable, but the La Liga club ‘does not rule out scratching a percentage of a possible future sale or get a similar advantage to obtain a future income’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool ignite Man Utd hijack as Slot finds perfect target to replace unconvincing Red

👉 Liverpool have Zubimendi ‘transfer trick’ up their sleeve in latest club invention after ‘brutal dig’

👉 Man Utd target Palace star as Ugarte alternative in Liverpool battle amid Zubimendi ‘doubts’



Liverpool remain concerned they may not get the deal over the line though as Zubimendi ‘continues to be a se of doubts’.

The Reds have reportedly told the 25-year-old that he ‘has to make a decision this weekend because they will not wait for him’.

They don’t appear to have other irons in the fire when it comes to their midfield, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool will be “busy” in the last weeks of the transfer window.

“Trust me, it could be not over for Liverpool,” said Romano.

“They are also working on other opportunities in the market and Liverpool will be busy in the market in August. Now they are looking to sign Zubimendi, but there could be more.”