Shearer reveals honest opinion on ‘annoying’ Liverpool boss Klopp after X-rated rant

Alan Shearer admits Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp “can be annoying” on the touchline but praised him for being a “different class” of manager.

The Reds beat Shearer’s former side Newcastle on New Year’s Day as Klopp’s side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continued their poor form with Eddie Howe’s men losing five of their last six matches in the Premier League.

There were some controversial moments as Liverpool were awarded two penalties, one of which Mo Salah missed, as the Egyptian went on to score a brace in the 4-2 win.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo scored the other goals for the Reds in an ultimately convincing victory but Shearer was raging at Diogo Jota for falling over for a penalty rather than sticking the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright commented on the incident, he wrote on X: “Would rather go down for a penalty than put the ball in an empty net! Seen it all.”

To which Newcastle legend Shearer labelled a “clear dive” and replied to Wright saying: “F***ing embarrassing”.

After calming down about the incident, Shearer heaped praise on Klopp for “rebuilding” his Liverpool side this season.

Speaking on the The Rest Is Football podcast, presenter Gary Lineker started: “I want to give Jurgen Klopp some credit because I love the way his teams play football. He has done it for so many years now, and even when he’s had blips where they lost form, which they had particularly last season.

“He is rebuilding a side in many ways. I love his football, it’s so entertaining.”

Shearer was in agreement but admitted he does get frustrated by Klopp’s touchline antics at times, he added: “He is brilliant. He’s different class. His attitude on the side of the pitch can be annoying at times but in a way I admire and like that as well because of how passionate he is and how much he loves his football club and cares about it.

“And the football his team plays is amazing at times. He is a special, special manager.”

Lineker continued: “I would love to have played up-front for one of his teams.”

