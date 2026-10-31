Shearer makes major Liverpool Premier League title prediction ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer insists that Liverpool will become Premier League title challengers if they beat Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds came out of the blocks slowly this season with three draws and a win from their opening four Premier League matches.

Liverpool have won three of their next four Premier League matches since then and only lost one gmae all season in all competitions to Man City at Anfield in early October.

A 2-0 win over Brighton, who have been in brilliant form this season, last weekend saw Andoni Iraola’s side put in a great display to get all three points.

And Shearer reckons Liverpool are now “getting into stride” and will have to be classed as title challengers if they beat Arsenal and close the gap on the second-placed Gunners to three points.

Shearer told Betfair: “They’re just little signs of Liverpool getting into stride.

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“I worked their game against Villarreal and for half an hour, they were really poor but after that there was a big improvement. They got a brilliant result against Brighton. Not many people thought that they could get that result.

“It just feels as if there’s a little bit of momentum happening at Liverpool. It seems as if the players are buying into his ideas and they’re getting results.

“Whether you like it or not Liverpool could become title challengers with a win on Sunday, you have to look at it that way.

“Now, whatever happens with Man City, whenever it happens, I guess the team in third position would also have to think, well, if that does happen to City, then we’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to be ready to mount a challenge, you know?

“So, I think it’s a big opportunity for Liverpool to throw themselves into that talk if they get the right result this weekend.”

‘Arsenal need to bounce back on Sunday’ against Liverpool – Shearer

Arsenal have won seven of their eight matches this season in the Premier League but an embarrassing loss to League Two Fleetwood Town on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night may have dented their confidence.

READ: Liverpool v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Shearer added: “Arsenal need to bounce back on Sunday.

“They got a good result last weekend which was pretty straightforward against Everton but I guess the criticism after Tuesday is warranted.

“I know Arteta put a different team out, but still you’re representing Arsenal and it was an embarrassing result.

“Arsenal now have got the chance to bounce back, but I guess the game you wouldn’t want would be going to Anfield as Liverpool just feel as if they’ve got a bit of form going, a bit of momentum going.

“It doesn’t come much tougher than going to Anfield for Arsenal. I don’t think they’ve got the best record there either. I don’t think they’ve won there in a while.”

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