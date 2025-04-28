Alan Shearer names five teams who will challenge Liverpool for the title next season

Alan Shearer insists Liverpool won’t have it easy next season if they retain the Premier League title with a number of improving sides set to challenge.

The Reds lifted their 20th English top-flight title on Sunday by beating Tottenham 5-1 and making it impossible for Arsenal to catch them this season.

Liverpool have looked likely to win the Premier League title for months and, with four games to spare, the Reds are one of the earliest teams to win it.

Second-placed Arsenal have struggled to get close to Liverpool since the turn of the year but former Newcastle United striker Shearer “would be amazed” if the Reds had it so easy next season.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I would be amazed if Liverpool won it as easily next season. I don’t see that happening at all.

“There are so many teams waiting to improve, Arsenal being one, Man City being another, Newcastle and Aston Villa as well. Chelsea are another one.

“There are so many teams that are willing and have to improve next year. If Liverpool win it next year, it won’t be as easy.”

And fellow pundit on the podcast, Gary Lineker, is also expecting the Premier League title race to be much tighter again next season.

Lineker added: “I would think Liverpool will challenge for the title for the next couple of seasons now.

“What I think will happen though is both Man City and Arsenal will put up a better fist of things and probably not have the amount of injuries they’ve had this season.

“I think it will be a lot closer. I don’t think for one minute they can win it as easily next season but who knows.

“I suspect Man City get back to somewhere approaching their best, I would be shocked if they had another season like this one.

“I think Pep Guardiola will want it even more next season, if that’s possible, because that drive hasn’t gone.

“I think the title race will be a lot tighter, it has to be. They’ve won it at a canter this year.

“I think it will be a great season actually and hopefully a bit more competitive at both ends of the table.”

Speaking after securing the title on Sunday against Tottenham, Liverpool boss Arne Slot reacted: “It feels great. I don’t think I want to say a lot.

“The only thing now is to send my appreciation to Jurgen Klopp. I am 99.9% sure that if I pick up my phone there will be a message from Jurgen.

“So many moments in the season the two of us have had contact. I think he showed last season what a wonderful human being he is by introducing me.

“But what mattered most is the team he left behind that was able to win the trophy.”