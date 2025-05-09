Pundit Alan Shearer has picked out a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement for Premier League champions Liverpool to sign.

Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season and a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer is inevitable.

Liverpool arguably already have a ready-made replacement for Alexander-Arnold in the building as 21-year-old Conor Bradley has impressed when given the opportunity.

Despite this, it has been suggested that the Reds could sign a right-back to compete with Bradley as part of a busy summer transfer window to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League.

Inter Milan standout Denzel Dumfries, who is also linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United, has been mooted as a potential target.

Shearer has explained why he would be a good fit for Liverpool, even with one potential concern.

“Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter Milan, there’s no doubt that when I’ve seen him in that system, he’s shone,” Shearer told Betfair.

“His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he’s been in forward positions. He got a couple of goals, the assist in the [Champions League] semi-finals.

“Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he’s a very, very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman.

“Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he’s got the chance of winning the Champions League and he’s also got a chance of winning the league so he’s obviously in a very healthy position.”

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend and head coach Arne Slot has explained why Bradley will start this game ahead of Alexander-Arnold.

“Conor will start, he needs playing time, games under his belt to be prepared for next season,” Slot said.

“Unfortunately he hasn’t been fit all season but to become a good player you have to be fit all season but we have a lot of confidence in him as a very good full-back for Liverpool.”

On Alexander-Arnold’s exit, he added: “I am not here to tell the fans how they should react.

“We are all disappointed but Trent is the first one also who he said he would prefer us as a team and a club not to be not too much distracted by this announcement.

“I am hoping all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and less as possible to Trent – unless it is positive then they can do whatever they want.”