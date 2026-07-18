Alan Shearer thinks Liverpool could sign Bournemouth attacker Rayan as one of “two or three big signings” in the remainder of the summer.

The Reds have so far made the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a deal worth €60m, while young French defender Jeremy Jacquet has completed a move from Rennes, which was confirmed back in the winter.

Liverpool are yet to get going like some of their other rivals with the Reds concentrating on bringing in a replacement for Egpyt international Mohamed Salah.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande was understood to be their top target, with a €100m bid lodged, however it emerged a few weeks ago that the Ivory Coast international wants to join Paris Saint-Germain over the Reds,

A move for Bradley Barcola, who appears to be their second choice, also appears complicated with PSG reportedly looking to hang onto the Frenchman, despite their interest in Diomande.

And our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that Liverpool ‘have made enquiries’ for Bournemouth winger Rayan, who impressed in his first few months in the Premier League.

READ: Liverpool enter talks for huge £258m double winger signing – report

Bournemouth remain firmly in control of Rayan’s future with his £130m release clause not coming active until the summer of 2027 – but Shearer reckons Liverpool would benefit from landing the Brazil international this summer.

When asked about Liverpool potentially signing Rayan, Shearer told Betfair: “Yeah, that would be a big thing.

“They’re going to have to replace Salah on that side. Rayan obviously worked with Andoni Iraola last year and he’s clearly going on to big things, so that would be a big one for Liverpool.

“Liverpool are going to have to make two or three big signings and that would start them off nicely. They were pretty awful last year in terms of where they wanted to be, so they have to go out and they have to sign.”

‘Victor Munoz is a head-scratcher’

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol insists that their last-minute decision to beat Newcastle United to Munoz “is a head-scratcher” with the Scot “completely befuddled” by their business so far.

READ: Liverpool ready to pay £51m for Arsenal target as FSG choose PL star as priority signing

Nicol told ESPN FC: “I’m absolutely shocked. Pre-season has already started. “They’ve already let more go again this year than they’ve brought in.

“They’ve brought in a young defender who’s as raw as the day is long. Victor Munoz is a head-scratcher, and that’s it? I don’t know what to say.

“The whole rumor thing — even with the rumors, we’re only talking about two players. I’m sorry, I’m completely befuddled here. I’ve no idea what’s going on.

“Absolutely, 100 percent, they should have more signings by now, and the longer it goes without any [more], it just tells you they’re going to end up gambling when they shouldn’t be.

“They’ve just spent £100M on two players that we don’t know whether they’ll be starting if they had a game tomorrow.

“They need five or six. I tell you what, I hope the bank balance is in good shape, because it’ll have to be.”

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