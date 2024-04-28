Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah had a fiery exchange on the touchline against West Ham.

Alan Shearer thinks Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was right to have the “hump” about being left out by Jurgen Klopp after their fiery touchline exchange.

The Reds were eager to bounce back against West Ham after a painful midweek loss in the Merseyside derby and Klopp dropped Salah to the bench in an attempt to jolt his weary team into form.

While Liverpool established a 2-1 lead midway through the second half at London Stadium on Saturday, Michail Antonio effectively ended their faint Premier League title hopes when he headed home an equaliser for West Ham with 13 minutes left.

Salah had been waiting to come on before Antonio’s goal and was involved in an animated conversation with Klopp.

It ended with fellow substitute Darwin Nunez being forced to push team-mate Salah away before they entered the fray, but they could not find a late winner in the capital.

Liverpool boss Klopp attempted to play down the spat after the match, he said: “We spoke already in the dressing room. For me it’s done.”

But Salah reignited the speculation after refusing to speak to reporters by saying: “There is going to be fire today if I speak.”

Alan Shearer: It’s a shame it’s going to end like that

And former Newcastle United striker Shearer thinks “it’s a shame” that Klopp and Salah’s time together at Liverpool is going to end on a sour note.

“We don’t know what Klopp has said to him there, he’s said something that has riled him,” Shearer said on Match of the Day. “He’s obviously got the right hump with being left out and probably rightly so. Even though he hasn’t hit the heights that Mo Salah has done over the years, he’s been unbelievable.

“Ignores Jurgen, gives Liverpool fans a little round of applause and goes straight down the tunnel but we’re guessing as to what Jurgen said to him. I understand if Mo has got the right hump because the number of times he’s been Liverpool’s saviour and Liverpool’s superstar.

“He’s got 17 in 25 league starts. Anyone else you’d look at that and think that was unbelievable. It’s a shame it’s going to end like that.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor also took Salah’s side by insisting Klopp showed the Egypt international a lack of respect against West Ham.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “It think it’s been coming from Salah. Salah’s not a sub.

“You can put Salah on the bench if you are rotating. But Salah has scored 210 goals and has 86 assists for Liverpool.

“A game against West Ham is tough, you don’t give him 12 minutes. That’s what he was probably saying on the sideline. ’12 minutes, come on, I’m Salah, you wouldn’t have a trophy without me, Jurgen’.

“They wouldn’t have won any trophies without Salah. He’s been unbelievable for that football club. Where’s the respect?”

Agbonlahor added: “Klopp is causing problems now for Liverpool’s squad next season [by] upsetting players.

“There is talk of Salah leaving. Could this affect Salah now?

“You need to win a game in a title challenge, and you are giving your star player 12 minutes, so you can’t blame him on the sideline.

“I think Klopp’s got that wrong, disrespecting Salah.”