Shearer insists Salah has played his last game for Liverpool with his reputation ‘tarnished’

Mohamed Salah has been out of form so far this season.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer reckons Mohamed Salah has probably played his last game for Liverpool after his recent ourburst at the club.

The Egyptian made it clear in a post-match interview on Saturday that he thought Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus” after starting the last three matches on the bench.

Salah also took aim at Slot by insisting that he no longer had a relationship with the Liverpool head coach after initially loving life under the Dutchman.

Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy made a joint decision to leave him out of their squad for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday, and the Liverpool head coach will decide later today whether to include him for the Reds’ Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

Shearer reckons Salah’s future at Liverpool now depends on the player apologising but the Newcastle legend reckons the 33-year-old could’ve played his last game.

Shearer told Betfair: “I think that depends on Mo himself in terms of whether he’s prepared to back down and accept that he shouldn’t have done it if he wants to play for Liverpool again.

“I’ve been through all the reasons why I think he did it and I understand his attitude and how he feels because I’ve been there myself. I’ve felt everything he feels when I got left out of the Sunderland game.

“The big difference is that he shouldn’t have gone to the world press to say that. I guess he has to come out and apologise although I’m not sure I see that happening. My belief is that he may not play for Liverpool again.”

Shearer added: “If it is the end for Salah at Liverpool, it’ll be such a shame for him because he’s been such a great. He’s a superstar and superstars are wired differently to normal footballers.

“It’d be a shame because of what he’s achieved and what he’s done at Liverpool. When you consider the greats of the game that have played for Liverpool, there are only two players that have scored more than him.

“He’ll go down as a Premier League great whether he has played his last match or not and it’d be such a shame for him to go out like this after what he’s done for Liverpool.

“One thing I will say though is that it won’t be forgotten all of this, but I don’t think it’ll ruin his legacy. He’s achieved so much, and Liverpool wouldn’t have won what they have without him so I don’t think it’ll ruin his legacy, but it will be tarnished.

“I think Slot has handled the situation really well. I thought he spoke well before and after the game on Tuesday. It was a very, very difficult situation for everyone but I thought he spoke with precision, honesty and openness – I thought he got things absolutely right.”