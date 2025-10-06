Shearer singles out Liverpool star who is ‘suffering’ the most from £446m summer spend

Mohamed Salah has been out of form so far this season.

Alan Shearer thinks Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently “suffering” as the Reds attempt to find the right balance after a big summer spend.

The Reds started the season with good results as Arne Slot’s defending champions won all five of their opening Premier League fixtures to put them top of the league.

However, a nightmare week saw them lose three times with Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea getting the better of them to put a little pressure on the champions.

There is a consensus that Slot’s side have not been at their best this season, even in their early wins, with the Liverpool head coach attempting to fit in £446m worth of new talent from the summer transfer window.

And former Newcastle United striker Shearer reckons Salah is currently “suffering” from all the new faces over the summer transfer window.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football: “For years now, everything at Liverpool, or most things, have been around Salah and rightly so because when you’re scoring 25, 30, 35 goals, and you can get away with certain things.

“But there’s so much going on at Liverpool at the minute, in terms of trying to get Isak in, or (Florian) Wirtz in, or Ekitike in, or trying to find the balance of which fullback he gets in.

“Then, to give them a little bit more protection when Mo doesn’t track back, and he’s suffering a little bit at the minute, there’s no doubt about it.”

Fellow pundit Gary Lineker insists that Salah is “missing” Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left Liverpool to join Real Madrid over the summer.

Lineker added: “In terms of creativity, as much as anything else, I think they’re really missing Trent. Before that, sometimes Trent would go forward and they would, perhaps, get exposed defensively.

“But what he gives you going the other way, it’s impossible to replace. There is not another player I can think of in world football who plays that position [right-back] in the way that he plays it offensively.

“I also think that Mo [Salah] is missing him, that connection that they had. Yes, sometimes they would get exposed in behind, but they would have someone try and cover that position – last season it was mostly [Dominik] Szoboszlai, previous to that would be Jordan Henderson.

“You’ve got to say it was worth his weight in gold going forward, and I always used to say, ‘Stop worrying about him [Alexander-Arnold] making the odd tiny mistake defensively, because what he gives you the other way is incredible.”

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney thinks that Salah’s ego might have been bruised with the arrivals of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and other players.

Speaking on his show on BBC Sport, Rooney said: “With the players coming in, Isak, [Hugo] Ekitike, and Wirtz, the money they have spent on the, what does Salah think now?

“Top players have an ego, and Mo Salah has been one of the best players in the league for a long time.

“I think the last week has shown that when it’s gone well, you’re scoring goals and you’re winning games, it’s great and the team will put up with that, but over the last week, I’d question his work ethic.

“I know he doesn’t always get back and defend as much, but in the Chelsea game, his full-back is getting torn apart, and he is watching.”

Rooney added: “Players like Van Dijk and Alisson, who I know wasn’t playing, but the leaders in the dressing room should be telling him you need to help it. For me, that was a worry.

“He has looked a little bit lost the past week, in my opinion.”