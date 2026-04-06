Pundit Alan Shearer has made a prediction regarding head coach Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool, though Micah Richards has disagreed.

Slot has come under immense scrutiny this season over Liverpool’s weak defence of their Premier League title, with the head coach gradually losing fan support.

The Dutchman’s position could have been weakened by Liverpool suffering a demoralising 4-0 loss to Manchester City to exit the FA Cup at the weekend.

With Liverpool facing PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals after previously failing in the Carabao Cup, they are increasingly likely to miss out on a trophy this season and they also face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The fan clamour for Xabi Alonso to return has also complicated Slot’s standing at Liverpool, and Shearer thinks he needs to win the Champions League to keep his job.

“It’s crazy, especially after what they did last season and the money they have spent,” Shearer said about Liverpool’s struggles on The Rest is Football podcast.

READ: Slot next? Resignation reasons include health, daddy issues, signing Ignacio Gonzalez and Tim Sherwood



“It just hasn’t worked for them, they’ve been all over the place, they’ve been so inconsistent.

“He has to get into the Champions League via winning it. I’m not even sure the top five would be enough, but it’s not nice to see what’s going on at Liverpool.”

Fellow pundit Richards disagrees and thinks Slot should be given “one more season”, though this did not change Shearer’s mind.

“I’d like to see him get one more season,” Richards added.

READ MORE: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?



“This season has been, I don’t want to say a transition and I know a lot of people will say ‘Hold on, he’s spent a lot of money.’

“But their main striker has been out, they’ve had a death within the club with Jota, the whole thing with getting players over the line with contracts, the saga with Salah, nothing has been straight forward.

“I would like to see him with another pre-season and if next season it’s not going their way, then by Christmas, yeah, make the change. He’s a manager who has won the Premier League, let’s not forget, just last season.”

In response to this, Shearer replied: “That in itself is a thing that he won the league but he’s miles behind this year after spending that much money.

“I understand what you are saying in terms of the circumstances.

“But you’re talking about Liverpool football club for winning and spending a fortune. They might not even finish in the top five. That’s why they have to get through in the Champions League.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal ‘bottlemageddon’ continues as Liverpool should give Slot a statue… then sack him

