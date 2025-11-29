According to reports, Liverpool’s squad are ‘shellshocked’ at their current form, while Virgil van Dijk has made a ‘demand’ to his teammates.

Liverpool have slumped into a crisis in recent months as they have lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Under Arne Slot, the Reds surpassed all expectations last season as they won their 20th Premier League title, but several factors have contributed to their dramatic downfall this season.

Liverpool spent over £400m on a huge squad overhaul in the summer, but they arguably made too many changes in a single window, while most of their new signings and other key players have struggled.

The sad passing of Diogo Jota is another factor, while Slot has rightly been criticised for his poor decisions.

Liverpool reached a new low in midweek as they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 loss at home against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages.

Following this game, Slot has been placed as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so he will be desperate for a win when his side faces West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of this match, a detailed report from The Daily Mail has revealed how Liverpool’s squad ‘feel about Slot’, with it noted that they are ‘shellshocked’.

The report claims:

‘So the main mood is one of bamboozlement. What on earth is happening? Two months ago, the only question over Slot’s future would have been when he was signing a new contract (as it stands, he has 18 months remaining), not when he would be packing up his things.’

It has also been revealed that ‘irked’ captain Van Dijk has made a ‘demand’ to his fellow players.

They added: ‘In the dressing room, senior stars are shellshocked. Virgil van Dijk, to his credit, fronts up to the press after every game. He is keen for the group to start taking ownership of the crisis. ‘We are letting the boss down’ is the general vibe. The skipper and others are irked and irritated at recent form.’

Interestingly, Slot has admitted that Joe Gomez and/or Wataru Endo could be handed starts against West Ham this weekend.

“They train with us every single day and they can prove themselves in those moments,” Slot said.

“It is always that balance of if you don’t change, people think you should change more. There was a period of this season where we lost and I made a couple changes and people complained.

“I consider it, but I cannot tell you the end product of that consideration for Sunday…yet.”