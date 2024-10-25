Ex-Spurs boss Sherwood claims Liverpool star has already decided to leave: ‘He’s gone’

Liverpool have “no chance” of keeping hold of Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood.

The Reds have made a great start to the new Premier League season with seven wins from their opening eight Premier League fixtures.

Arne Slot could not have wished for a better start in his first season, after succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, with the Merseysiders currently top of the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold has contributed two assists in ten matches in all competitions with the England international part of a back four which have only conceded three goals in the Premier League all season.

The Liverpool defender is one of three top Reds stars out of contract at the end of the current campaign with Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk in the same position.

Van Dijk revealed on Monday that he is in “discussions with the right people” over a new contract at Anfield but Alexander-Arnold’s situation seems less clear.

The most recent speculation seems to indicate that he will leave Liverpool amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid with claims earlier on Tuesday that there is a ‘very strong possibility’ he could leave for the La Liga side in January.

When asked whether Liverpool’s brilliant start to the new season will help convince Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah to stay, Sherwood said on Sky Sports: “That helps.

“We’re talking about three top-drawer players there who want to win trophies. They don’t want to sit there just to challenge for Champions League positions. They all want to win stuff so this start helps, it can only help.

“I think with Trent, I think he’s gone. Once Real Madrid come knocking for you… he’s won everything at the football club and been a magnificent servant but there’s no chance they’re keeping him now I wouldn’t have thought.

“With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, I think it’s completely different because I’m not sure where they are going to go which is better than Liverpool.”

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is now convinced that Slot can guide the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season.

Heskey told Casino Apps: “I can see Arne Slot taking Liverpool to a Premier League title in his first season. The period over Christmas and into the New Year will be very telling – we’ll really see what they’re made of when it comes to that point.

“I believe in Slot as a manager and their structure as a team, I think they have the mental capacity to go all the way. They’ve got a really good chance this season and they’re already putting the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal, but they need to keep it up because City won’t stop.”