Sherwood snubs Liverpool star Salah in bizarre Premier League team of the season so far

Tim Sherwood has left Mohamed Salah .out of his team of the season

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has omitted Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah from his Premier League team of the season so far.

Salah has the most goals (17) and the most assists (13) in the Premier League this season with the Liverpool star hitting 30 goal contributions in a 5-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Despite Salah being the best attacking player in the Premier League this season, Sherwood has chosen to leave the Egypt international out of his Premier League team of the season so far.

In a slight defence of Sherwood, the former Tottenham boss was asked to pick a team of the season with only one pick allowed from each Premier League club.

However, there is little defence for picking Trent Alexander-Arnold – who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid – over Salah in his XI.

Sherwood said: “I have to have Trent Alexander-Arnold in there. There’s no better right-back in the league.”

Justifying his choice to pick West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen over Liverpool star Salah on the right wing, Sherwood said on Sky Sports: “I think he’s incredible. I think he could play for a top-three side.”

Another strange selection was to include Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as a centre-forward with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak out on the left wing.

After selecting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez in his side, Sherwood insisted that the left-back “will be at Liverpool next year anyway”.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp waxed lyrical over Salah on Sky Sports on Sunday after the Egyptian grabbed a goal, two assists and the man-of-the-match award.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “It is hard to find more superlatives to describe Mohamed Salah because he is incredible. Liverpool were ruthless and he epitomised that.

“It is testament to how hard he works that he still looks the same player that arrived at Liverpool. He is a phenomenon. You can’t deny the numbers that he puts up week in and week out.

“The numbers that he puts up, whether he’s the best – everyone will have their own argument, but his numbers are frightening.

“Salah is so fit, he is completely ripped. He will want to do this for the next couple of years and he wants to show everyone what he can do.”

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season and Redknapp reckons the 32-year-old has “forced” Liverpool to give him “what he wants”.

Redknapp added: “They are all hungry and they want to be successful.

“The first thing they want is to win the Premier League. Then secondly they will want to sort their contracts out.

“Because Mo Salah is playing so well he has forced Liverpool to give him what he wants.”