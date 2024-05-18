Liverpool: Shock claim that Klopp’s summer signing could leave Anfield for Real Madrid ‘within a year’

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could leave Anfield to sign for Real Madrid ‘within a year’, according to reports.

The Reds were able to sign the Argentina international for just £35m last summer as they took advantage of a release clause in his Brighton contract to bring him to Anfield.

Mac Allister has started 30 of 38 Premier League matches this term and contributed four goals and five assists to help Liverpool to a third-placed finish, with the Reds unable to move up or down the table on the final day.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup earlier in the season to give Mac Allister his first piece of silverware at Anfield but they fell short in the Europa League and FA Cup in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

And after his positive first season at Liverpool, reports in Spain claim that the Argentina international is being ‘closely followed’ by Real Madrid.

The Spanish journalist claim that ‘it is very possible’ that Mac Allister will make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu ‘within a year’ with the 25-year-old reportedly having a €70m release clause in his contract until 2028.

Mac Allister burst into the consciousness of football fans all around the world in 2022 when Argentina won the World Cup and he has since revealed his desire to win as many trophies as possible before he retires.

In an interview earlier this year, Mac Allister admits he wants to make a “little museum” of all his accolades to look back on when his career eventually finishes.

Speaking about his World Cup medal, Mac Allister said: “I look at it every single day. That is what it means to me and to the country as well. It is the biggest game ever for a football player so it is something that I am really proud of and hopefully next week the Carabao Cup medal can be something I will look at as well.

“My plan is to one day create a little museum at home – a room where everything is there. I have a replica of the World Cup, the medal and some more trophies – they are all in a safe place for now – and my plan is to be able to have a place for them where I can always see them.”

However, the Argentinian is loving life at Liverpool and insists he’s never felt such an instant “connection” with a club like he has found at Anfield.

Mac Allister added in February: “It is crazy because since the first day here I really felt a connection that I have not felt at any other club.

“At the other clubs it was about the time it took to settle. Here, from the first day, the people helped me settle very well. I really feel a connection with the fans and the club and I really like it here. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Hopefully I will spend many years here.”