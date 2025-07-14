Liverpool make shock ‘contact’ for £52m Man Utd target as sixth signing amid ‘temptation to sell’

According to reports, Liverpool have turned to an alternative striker target and have made ‘contact’ with a rival Premier League club.

Liverpool have already made a statement this summer as they sit second in our list of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe.

The Premier League holders have invested around £200m this summer to land Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Freddie Woodman and Milos Pecsi.

Arne Slot’s side are looking to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League and are expected to make more signings before this summer window is closed.

Several exits are likely to balance the books before they make further additions as they scour the market for a striker, winger and centre-back, while Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and/or Harvey Elliott could follow Jarell Quansah in leaving.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Bayern turn to Arsenal star as Liverpool discuss West Ham deal



Nunez appears to be the most likely of the three players to leave as he barely featured for Liverpool during Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

Slot favoured other attackers to Nunez, who has failed to kick on since joining Liverpool for around £64m as a raw and erratic striker.

Nunez attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January, but a move did not go through as Liverpool were unwilling to let any players leave as they battled for the Premier League title.

However, the Uruguay international is more likely to leave this summer as Napoli are keen on a move, though the two league winners are currently apart on the forward’s valuation.

Liverpool have been linked with several potential replacements, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike mooted as options.

Though with each player costing £85m+, Liverpool could turn to an alternative and a report from French outlet Foot Mercato claims they have made ‘contact’ with Crystal Palace and have held ‘talks’ over signing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Key Liverpool star ‘rejects offer’ from Bayern Munich as he will ‘only leave’ for one club

👉 Liverpool ‘offer’ £113m for Diaz replacement as Real future ‘in limbo’ under ‘unimpressed’ Alonso

👉 Liverpool ‘remain rigid’ despite ‘all signs’ star is ‘a lost cause’ after Real Madrid half price ‘offer’

The 28-year-old has emerged as one of the standout strikers in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in 46 appearances during the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool are said to have had a ‘meeting’ with his ‘agent’ in Paris as he’s been added to their ‘shortlist’ of striker options.

The report adds: