Liverpool have made a shock ‘offer’ to sign Kevin De Bruyne ahead of a Serie A giant when his Manchester City contract expires this summer.

De Bruyne announced his plan to leave the Etihad last month, claiming “every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.”

The Belgium international won 14 major trophies for Manchester City, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, and will go down in history as one of the best – if not the best – midfielders ever to grace the Premier League. But his career in the English top flight may not be over yet.

When asked about potentially playing for another Premier League club, De Bruyne said: “If teams come and they can convince me that something sporting is nice, a nice project, I’m able.

“I know, obviously, I’m not the youngest any more but I still feel I’m able to perform at a very high level.

“I don’t know what teams are interested or what they want to do, but whatever project is available I’m willing to listen.

“I love football, I love to play football, if a nice project comes and my family is also good with that then we are able to make a decision.”

A report last month suggested champions Liverpool were considering a move for De Bruyne, and Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed in a report focused on Napoli’s push to sign the 33-year-old, that the Reds have made already made him an ‘offer’.

A move to City’s rivals may just appeal to De Bruyne, who wasn’t all that impressed with the clubs decision to let him leave.

“You have to accept people taking decisions. I told them also that I still think I had a lot to give,” he said last month. “Obviously I know I’m not 25 anymore but I feel like I’m doing my job.”

Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe reckons he’s “worth a gamble for Liverpool”.

Sharpe told Stadium Astro: “I can see him staying in Europe. Over the last couple of weeks, he’s got himself fully fit again, and he’s come out and said he’s playing pain-free for the first time in a while which is a huge thing for any player and I think we’re seeing him at his best.

“He’s got to the age where he’s enjoying every second of it because he knows it’s coming to an end.

“I think he could be worth a gamble for Liverpool. I remember Gary McAllister going there towards the end of his career and coming on and just dictating things and keeping things calm.

“He could get a one-year deal with an extension if he stays fit, and he wouldn’t have to play every game because of the strength of their squad they’ve got there.

“He could play in certain games and I think that would be a pretty good move for him and it would work out for Liverpool as well.”