Liverpool have reportedly identified a ‘top’ target to replace goalkeeper Coaimhin Kelleher, who is being linked with Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Kelleher progressed through the ranks at Liverpool but has been restricted to just 47 senior appearances as he has played second fiddle to Brazil international Alisson.

Most of the 25-year-old’s Liverpool appearances have come this season as he has played 26 times across all competition as Alisson has struggled with injuries.

Kelleher is arguably one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League and he has impressed this season, but Alisson has started Liverpool’s last four games.

The Republic of Ireland international is under contract until 2026 but it has been suggested that he could leave Liverpool this summer so he can be a number one elsewhere.

Kelleher to Wolves or Nottm Forest?

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed Kelleher ‘wants to leave’ and Liverpool ‘expect him to push for a summer exit as he looks to take his career to the next level’ amid interest from Wolves and Forest.

‘The 25-year-old wants to be a number one after proving himself as Alisson’s deputy over recent seasons.

‘Reds manager Jurgen Klopp blocked the goalkeeper from joining Wolves last summer, with Kelleher keen to make the move at the time.

The German convinced the Republic of Ireland international to stay, but a summer exit is now increasingly likely.’

A fresh report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have ‘concrete interest’ in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Burnley paid around £19m to sign Trafford from Manchester City last summer after he shone for League One outfit Bolton Wanderers during his loan spell in 2022/23.

After starring for England U21s as they won the European Championships last summer, the 21-year-old has made 28 Premier League appearances for Burnley this season.

Trafford has been criticised this season as certain opponents have bullied him and he has slipped behind Arijanet Muric in the pecking order in recent games.

Despite this, Football Insider claim Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye on his development’ and have ‘regularly scouted’ the Burnley youngster.

‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Merseyside club have been sounding out potential understudies for number one Alisson amid doubts over the long-term future of back-up Caoimhin Kelleher. ‘Trafford, the former Manchester City academy prospect, is said to be highly rated by recruitment staff and tops their keeper shortlist as the Reds get set to begin the Arne Slot era.’

Trent Alexander-Arnold could follow Kelleher in leaving Liverpool this summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Fabrizio Romano confirms the La Liga giants are “following the situation”.

“As some fans have asked again about Trent Alexander-Arnold, I’m afraid I have no update in this moment – as I said weeks ago Real Madrid are following the situation but nothing else in terms of talks or contact so far,” Romano said via his Daily Briefing column.

“Let’s see what Liverpool will now do to keep a crucial player for them, a top player.”

