The Martin Zubimendi rejection is not a good look for Liverpool.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi “didn’t expect Liverpool to go in for him so strongly” as a report reveals the reason why he rejected Arne Slot’s side.

Zubimendi was one of the standout performers in La Liga last season and he also impressed for Spain at Euro 2024.

The talented midfielder has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent months and it was felt that a deal was possible as there is a £51m release clause in his contract.

Ahead of this summer, Arsenal were mooted as his most likely next destination, but they are targeting Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

In recent weeks, Liverpool joined the race to sign Zubimendi as he was picked out as their preferred target, with FSG prioritising signing a new N0.6.

Liverpool were willing to activate his release clause to sign the 25-year-old, who was ‘expected’ to accept a move to Anfield.

However, at the end of last week, Zubimendi performed a dramatic late U-turn as Liverpool were informed that he plans to stick with Real Sociedad. It was later claimed that he had a four-word reason for snubbing the Premier League giants.

Zubimendi is likely to commit his future to Sociedad by signing a new contract, but a report claims talks between the two parties have been ‘problematic’. It’s also been claimed that this prompted Liverpool to ‘make a last attempt’ to sign him.

Still, Zubimendi is expected to remain at Real Sociedad this season, with journalist Matteo Moretto revealing ‘what he told Liverpool’ when informing them ‘why he turned them down’.

“For Martin Zubimendi, it was very difficult. It’s his club from birth, it can’t be easy to leave that,” Moretto said in his Daily Briefing column.

“I think that Zubimendi did not feel that the moment to leave had come in a definitive sense, he still wasn’t 100% clear it was time to make the change. Clearly, Real Sociedad have offered him a very big contract for him and for the club too.

“I think it’s more of a personal matter for him, rather than turning down Liverpool, and while it won’t be easy for Liverpool fans or others to understand, it’s about his club. That is basically what he has communicated Liverpool.

“When a team as big and important as Liverpool come in for you, a thousand thoughts are probably going through your mind.

“He didn’t expect Liverpool to go in for him so strongly, and they tried right until the end. It was very exciting for him, he had to take his time with the decision, because he was at no point 100% clear on it.

“Liverpool offered him a top-level contract in a top league, and so I think it almost shocks you.

“There’s no doubt Zubimendi was very attracted by the possibility of signing for Liverpool, and that’s the reason the decision took as long as it did. But in the end, he decided against leaving La Real.”