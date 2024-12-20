Liverpool set ‘sights’ on £45m ‘secret weapon’ as Man Utd warned over ‘race’ for alternative

Liverpool have a “secret weapon in their sights” as they scour the transfer market for a replacement for Andy Robertson, but Manchester United have been warned they’re also “in the race” for one of Ruben Amorim’s top targets.

Robertson had endured a tough campaign even before being sent off early on in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Fulham on Sunday, with that moment appearing to strengthen their resolve to source a replacement.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez have been heavily linked but BILD journalist Christian Falk claims Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremy Frimpong is also on their radar.

“True: That Jeremie Frimpong is on the shortlist at Liverpool. He’s a very special player. He can play many positions and that makes him so interesting for Liverpool,” Falk told Caughtoffside.

“There are no concrete talks yet at the moment, but he’s in their sights.

“The head coach at Liverpool, Arne Slot, is Dutch, and it’s evident he has a good relationship with Dutch players. There is another thing worth mentioning: Trent Alexander-Arnold said it’s very good for him to have a coach who is explaining to him very clearly how to play his position. This shows Slot likes to have some tactical variation.

“Xabi Alonso does this as well; Frimpong is not always playing the same way at Bayer Leverkusen. If you want to change your system during a match, he can be a secret weapon. Frimpong has always tended to show this, especially against Bayern Munich; he was always a key player when he started or came in off the bench.

“This makes him so interesting for his potential suitors. However, a release clause of €40m is a lot.”

But the German reporter also claims Liverpool are “in the race” for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, whose been heavily linked with both Manchester United and Real Madrid with his contract with the Bundesliga giants expiring in the summer.

“True: Alphonso Davies is open to a potential transfer away from Bayern Munich,” Falk added.

“He’s not 100% fixed on Manchester United or Real Madrid. I heard that talks with Bayern, at the moment, are on ice until January.

“His agent, Nick Huoseh, will talk with any interested top club in the new year. When Huoseh is on his tour of England, Liverpool could get a meeting with him. It would be a good club for Davies, of course, given they play a style of football that would suit him. Liverpool, naturally, have a chance.

“I think Manchester United and Real Madrid are more concrete by comparison at this point in time. Bayern are also applying pressure to sign him up to a new contract. They’re still hopeful about making this work. So, Liverpool are still in the race, if they want him.”