Liverpool will sign ‘best in the world’ as Celtic plot January transfer after ‘surprise’ Reds move

Liverpool have “got loads of money” and will replace Richard Hughes with “the best people in the world”, according to a football finance expert.

The Reds hired Hughes in the summer of 2024 as Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp as head coach in a very successful first season at Anfield.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in Slot’s first season, something which took Klopp five years, but it was all downhill for the former Feyenoord boss from there.

Hughes oversaw a huge summer 2025 transfer window with FSG giving the green light for a spend of over £400m on new signings – but things didn’t work out how they’d hoped.

There were rumours towards the end of last season that Hughes would be moving on to Al-Hilal and now Liverpool officially confirmed his departure earlier this month.

Mike Gordon is currently tasked with looking for Hughes’ replacement and former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson insists Liverpool won’t be making the same mistakes as Manchester United.

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Borson told Football Insider: “Look, there’s been so much change. One thing’s for sure, they’re going to try and find the best people in the world.

“It’s just that obvious. Two, they’ll be able to recruit those people because it’s Liverpool. And three, they’ve got loads of money.

“There’s not going to be many problems. When you’ve got those three things in place, you’re not going to have many problems.

“Now, you might make a bad hire, it might take time – in fact, it probably will – but you’re not going to have too many problems long term.

“You’ve got all of those things going for you; you’ve just got to make sure that the people doing the picking don’t do what, say, Manchester United did for five years, ten years.

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“They seem to consistently pick the wrong people. You shouldn’t fail in the scenario that we’ve just spoken about where you’ve got brand, people that want to work for you, unlimited budget, and the ability to recruit from anywhere in the world.”

Celtic want to sign Liverpool youngster

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Scottish Premiership side Celtic are ‘keeping tabs’ on Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers as they look to ‘plot a move’ for the left-back.

O’Rourke added on Football Insider‘s podcast: “Chambers, surprisingly, was kept at Liverpool in the summer. A lot of people expected him to probably go out on loan, with a number of English Championship clubs interested, but Liverpool decided to keep him around.

“I’m sure Celtic are keeping tabs on Chambers’ situation to see if he does become available in January, possibly.”

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