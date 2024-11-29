Liverpool could sign £33.3m Man City target as TAA replacement after ‘Wednesday meeting’

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could be replaced by Jeremie Frimpong in the summer if he leaves for Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Reds have been brilliant under Arne Slot this season with the Dutchman guiding Liverpool to top of the Premier League after 12 matches.

There is still a long way to go this term but Slot could hardly have wished for a better start after replacing legendary manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Liverpool have won ten of their first 12 matches in the Premier League and their 2-0 win over Real Madrid in midweek has seen them top the Champions League group stage too.

Slot has had to deal with a number of off-field issues too with uncertainty over Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s futures, although the latter is now set to sign a new deal.

The trio are out of contract in the summer as it stands and Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a free transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

And Los Blancos expert Mario Cortegana insists that althought “everything is still open” over Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, the La Liga side have made him their “priority”.

Cortegana told The Athletic: “The priority at right-back is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“The Liverpool player is out of contract in June and he is allowed to sign a pre-contract from January 1.

“Liverpool have been unable to renew his contract, which has generated pessimism at Anfield and optimism at the Santiago Bernabeu, although everything is still open.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

And Liverpool are already preparing to replace the England international in the summer transfer window with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Frimpong one of the main options on their list.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool are looking at Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong – and it’s because of Trent Alexander-Arnold. I read in MARCA that there should have been a meeting on Wednesday about his future; I can’t say if this is true.

“What I do know is that Liverpool have a shortlist of successors for Alexander-Arnold, as his current contract is set to expire in the summer. If he agrees a move to Real Madrid, they’re going to need a new top right-back. One of the fullbacks on the list is Frimpong.

“He’s playing very well at Leverkusen and was on the list at Manchester United back when Erik ten Hag was manager. Now United have Noussair Mazraoui, so this connection to United isn’t so close.

“Liverpool see that he’d be a really good option and it’s worth noting that Frimpong has a release clause in his contract worth about €40m [£33.3m/$42.1m], so they can just go ahead and buy him if they wish.”