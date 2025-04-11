Arsenal, Man City ruled out as Liverpool implored to make signing they are ‘crying out for’ – Exclusive

Liverpool are about to enter their most significant transfer window in many years and former Scotland striker Ally McCoist has claimed a Premier League record chaser should be at the top of their wanted list this summer.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are in the midst of their worst run of results this season, with last Sunday’s 3-2 loss at Fulham coming on the back of a Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and a Carabao Cup final defeat against Newcastle last month.

Despite their slump in form, Liverpool are on the brink of winning what will be a record-equalling 20th English league title, as they hold a commanding 11-point lead over nearest rivals Arsenal with just seven matches left to play.

Now McCoist has identified the players Liverpool should target this summer, as he urged Anfield chiefs to make a move for England captain Harry Kane.

With Kane’s Bayern Munich closing in on the Bundesliga title, the 31-year-old may be tempted to return to England, where he is just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League scorers list.

Speaking exclusively to Football365 with talkSPORT BET, former Scotland striker McCoist suggests Kane could be the ideal player to revive a Liverpool forward line that lacks a potent central striker.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has failed to live up to his billing since his big-money arrival at Anfield and doubts linger over the Liverpool future of leading scorer Mohamed Salah, who will be out of contract this summer.

So a striker is likely to be near the top of Slot’s wanted list this summer and McCoist believes Kane could be the perfect fit.

“I think a great signing for Liverpool would be Harry Kane, I really do,” McCoist told Football365. “Harry will have a decision to make this summer because it looks like he’s going to win his first trophy with Bayern Munich as they are going to win the Bundesliga.

“Once he has done that, would he want to come back and change down Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record? I’m sure he would want it.

“So if he did come back, what would be his choice of club? You would rule Man City out because of Erling Haaland. You’d rule Arsenal out because of the obvious [rivals to his former club Totttenham].

“Liverpool are crying out for a No.9 goal scorer and he would score a phenomenal amount of goals in that team.

“Slot has been fantastic, but in terms of moving the club forward for these next few years, this summer’s transfer window is probably going to be their most important for many years.”

Former Tottenham striker Kane is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2027, but he has hinted that he would be tempted to play in the Premier League again before he calls time on his goal-scoring career.

McCoist suggests the pessimism around Liverpool over the last month is misplaced, with Slot’s first season as their manager set to finish on a real high with the Premier League title.

“Slot has come in and done brilliantly,” added the former Rangers manager. “He has been his own man and has succeeded in following a massive figure in Jurgen Klopp, which was no easy task. The way he’s handled the whole thing has been so impressive.

“Going out of the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final was disappointing for Liverpool, but if someone said at the start of the season that Liverpool would win the Premier League, they would have been absolutely delighted with that.

“The level of consistency they showed up to a few weeks ago was just incredible and they were never going to be able to sustain that.

“You look at the Premier League now and it’s so competitive. Teams like Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Brighton are all so strong now and it’s not just the so-called top teams that are a threat.

“So while Liverpool are going to win the title and deservedly so, it’s hard to be as consistent as they were for so long this season because there are so many good teams in the Premier League now.”