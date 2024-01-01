Liverpool are seen as the ‘most credible’ threat to Paris Saint-Germain’s chances of signing Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in France.

The Reds could be in need of a new forward in the summer transfer window with rumours that Saudi Pro League clubs will make another attempt to take Mohamed Salah to the Middle East.

Liverpool already rejected a £150m offer last summer from Al-Ittihad with reports that the Saudi club could come back with a £200m offer.

However, that fresh offer never came and Salah remained at Anfield with the Egypt international once again in brilliant form, contributing 16 goals and seven assists 26 matches in all competitions.

One solution could be to take the money and attempt to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe with reports last summer insisting Salah is open to a move to Saudi Arabia.

And French newspaper Le Parisien claims Liverpool are now the ‘most credible and dangerous candidate’ to beat Real Madrid to Mbappe with the France international out of contract at the end of the season.

L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi also thinks Liverpool “have a chance” of signing Mbappe with no fee required to land the World Cup winner.

“Liverpool wanted him when he was playing for Monaco,” Tanzi told talkSPORT.

“[Liverpool manager Jurgen] Klopp went to see him and they were negotiating while they were on the plane.

“The relationship between him, Liverpool, and Klopp is there. I think they have a chance.”

Another report, this time from Spanish newspaper Nacional, claims that Mbappe is ready to ‘considerably reduce’ his current €100m-a-year salary this summer.

Real Madrid are still seemingly the favourites for his signature with Los Blancos believed to have ‘gone on the final offensive’ for the Frenchman.

It is ‘too early to assume that he will arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu on June 30’ but Florentino Perez has ‘accelerated conversations with the Paris Saint-Germain star and with his mother and agent, Fayza Lamari, taking advantage of the fact that he is now free to negotiate’ with other clubs.

Mbappe, who has scored 18 goals in 16 Ligue 1 matches, ‘wants to start a new adventure’ with his ‘days numbered’ at PSG and Real Madrid are willing to offer him a six-year contract on €70m a year and have ‘reserved’ the number nine shirt for Mbappe.