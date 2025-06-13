Liverpool set to sign African winger with fee agreed as Romano reveals ‘guaranteed exit’ at Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign a talented Senegalese winger this summer as Fabrizio Romano brings an update on Darwin Nunez.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer window with a deal for Jeremie Frimpong, who replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold, already wrapped up.

Frimpong’s former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz is also close to joining with Liverpool attempting to agree a fee for the Germany international.

While it is also a ‘matter of time’ before Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez joins with the Reds currently negotiating a price with their Premier League rivals.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could target a centre-forward next with Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike one of the names linked to Anfield.

But the Reds are alsop doing deals for young players too with French journalist Nabil Djellit revealing that Liverpool are set to seal a deal for Sidy Barhama Ndiaye from the Diambars academy for a fee around €1m.

Djellit wrote on X: “Info: Liverpool flashed during the last #CANU17 on Sidy Barhama Ndiaye. The Senegalese winger (2009) will leave the Diambars academy to (normally) engage with #Liverpool . The transfer is estimated at 1 M € . Things are working well in Senegal. Bravo.”

Liverpool will have to sell players this summer to balance the books after spending huge sums of money with striker Nunez set to be one casualty.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update late on Thursday with Liverpool striker Nunez – who cost the Reds around £85m – a ‘guaranteed exit’ this summer.

Romano wrote on X: “Darwin Nunez remains guaranteed exit at Liverpool this summer with Saudi Pro League clubs keen since January. Understand also Napoli have made contact in the recent days with Nunez on the shortlist and more talks to follow soon. Darwin, open to both Saudi-European options.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison insists the Reds are set for “one of the best windows for a long time” if they can tie up deals for Wirtz and Kerkez.

When asked if Liverpool should attempt to seal another signing or two after Wirtz and Kerkez, Hutchison told Gambling Zone: “I mean, that alone would be one of the best windows for a long time.

“I mean, if you’re a Liverpool fan and those three were in… Frimpong’s already done. But if you had Wirtz and Kerkez signing on top of what you’ve already got, what a window that would be.

“And the other victory this window was keeping Mo Salah and keeping Van Dijk. Two special players that you know, just literally cannot replace. There might be something for the window after.

“There’s been talks of maybe Luis Diaz maybe moving on because they could, he could bring in a lot of money, but I wouldn’t sell him. I think he’s a brilliant player and some of the best Liverpool performances I saw last season was when Diaz played as a false nine.

“Not only that, but by stopping there they still have room for their young stars to continue their progress. Slot showed that last season when he didn’t panic buy. He had the vision to say how do I buy better than Salah?

“Why would I want to bring in a centre-back when we’ve got Konate, Quansah, Van Dijk? Why bring a goalkeeper in when there’s Alisson and Kelleher, plus Mamardashvili coming back next season from loan, so he’ll feel like another new signing for them.

“Wirtz alone would feel like a signing that had never been on at Liverpool before. It’s never been their way to spend 100 plus million on a player. That’s some statement signing, even if it’s happening more often now than before. But yeah, Liverpool could land him, and mostly just stick with what they’ve already got.”