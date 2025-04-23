Liverpool will sign ‘two certs’ from Premier League rivals as they also get ‘free run’ at third star

There are “two certs” that Liverpool will end up signing in the summer transfer window from Premier League rivals, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Reds have been in brilliant form in the Premier League this term and are now just one victory away from winning their 20th English top-flight title.

Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with five matches remaining and they will win the title if they beat Tottenham on Sunday or if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

And Arne Slot can already turn his attention to improving his squad in the summer transfer market with a number of additions on the cards after spending very little in the last two transfer windows.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window with many of their reported targets in the Premier League, which can often prove expensive.

And former Sky Sports presenter Keys insists that moves for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak will be sealed by Liverpool in the summer.

Keys wrote in his blog: “And I’d say this to Slot – re-signing van Dijk and Salah is NOT like signing two new players. It’s the right thing to do, but if Liverpool are going to be competitive next season they’ll need proper new signings. Two certs are Isak and Kerkez, but that won’t be enough either.”

But The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas must leave for Kerkez to sign for Liverpool.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘make one last attempt’ to get key star to stay with Slot ‘not willing to give up’

👉 Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea? Ex-Man Utd star predicts 25/26 Premier League champions

👉 Liverpool ‘serious problem’ revealed as Richard Hughes ‘postpones’ contract talks with £163m trio

Ornstein told NBC Sports: “Milos Kerkez, for example [is a transfer target], at Bournemouth. But that would require one of Robertson or Tsimikas to depart.”

And now journalist David Lynch reckons Liverpool could have “a bit of a free run” at Kerkez’s Bournemouth team-mate, Dean Huijsen, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid and other Premier League clubs.

Lynch said on his YouTube channel: “The biggest spanner in the works could be Real Madrid, and by all accounts they would be the player’s preference because obviously he represents Spain and would love to play for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t seem at the moment like they’re gonna follow up on their interest.

“That could leave Liverpool with a bit of a free run, and I think there’s no doubt that, if they do get that, Dean Huijsen would be a very smart signing.

“From everyone you speak to, this is something that’s gonna be resolved quite early in the window, so maybe we won’t have to wait too long to find out if he’s gonna be a Liverpool player, but he is a very interesting potential target.”

READ NEXT: Are you switching off? Is it the football, the money or the tired old way it is broadcast?