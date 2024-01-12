Liverpool ‘significant boost’ as ‘allured’ Mbappe gives Klopp’s side ‘real’ chance of transfer after ‘gesture’

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to reports in France, Liverpool have a ‘real’ chance of signing Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Mbappe-Liverpool transfer talk is refusing to go away despite competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

This prolonged transfer saga looked to be over earlier this month as French outlet Foot Mercato claimed Mbappe has an agreement in place with Real Madrid over a free transfer upon the expiry of his PSG contract in the summer.

As it turns out, this is not the case as Mbappe’s entourage later corrected the report from Foot Mercato in an interview with RMC Sport.

“There is no agreement regarding Kylian’s future, just as there aren’t any discussions on this subject,” they said. “In any case, no kind of influence can dictate the timing of Kylian’s discussions, thoughts or his decision.”

It’s even been suggested by some outlets that Mbappe could remain at PSG as he is on better terms with the French giants after butting heads with club chiefs in the summer.

Earlier this week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Mbappe and they want him “to stay”.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money,” Al-Khelaifi said.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

As for Liverpool, Mbappe is being pursued by the Premier League giants as a potential replacement for Saudi Pro League-linked Mohamed Salah.

OPINION: The Kylian Mbappe transfer series is making us hate the player AND the game

A report from French outlet L’Equipe (via EPL Index) claims Mbappe joining Liverpool is a ‘real possibility’.

It is said that the Reds – who are ‘alluring’ to Mbappe – have been given a ‘significant boost’ as the ‘courtship that they paid to the striker when he was still at Monaco was never forgotten’.

Mbappe reportedly appreciated the ‘gesture’ Liverpool made via ‘engaging in discussions aboard a private plane over the Mediterranean’.

It is also indicated that Liverpool will compete financially with Real Madrid, as it is ‘no longer the case’ that the English side can no longer compete as they have an ‘economic and sporting argument’.

The report finishes by saying Mbappe’s ‘non-committal stance towards his future, as reported by L’Equipe, indicates his openness to exploring various possibilities, including a move to Anfield’.