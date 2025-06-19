Liverpool will make a ‘significant offer’ to sign England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace after selling Jarell Quansah, according to reports.

Quansah is expected to complete a move to Bayer Leverkusen for around £34million, which would be a record signing for the German club.

The 22-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with Erik ten Hag’s side, and his Liverpool exit will open the door for the signing of a new centre-back.

Bolstering that position was a priority for Arne Slot going into the summer transfer window, but the sale of Quansah will make it a necessity.

Ibrahima Konate’s future is also up in the air amid interest from Real Madrid, while nobody quite knows what will happen with Joe Gomez.

The Premier League champions are not looking to bring in a depth option, but have identified Crystal Palace captain Guehi as a top centre-back target.

The Telegraph expect Liverpool to make a ‘significant offer’ after raising funds from the sale of Leverkusen-bound Quansah.

There is plenty of competition for Guehi’s signature, but the Reds are ‘best positioned’ to land the 24-year-old, who is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

The Eagles won the FA Cup last month and will play in Europe next season, but there is ‘no prospect of a renewal’ with a year left on his contract.

Tottenham Hotspur made a £70m bid — including add-ons — for Guehi in January, but even with 18 months remaining on his contract, Palace said no.

His former club Chelsea have also shown interest in the past, while Guehi has been a ‘long-term target’ for Newcastle United.

There’s no mention of how much the England international will cost this summer, but it’s claimed that Palace are confident they will get a ‘major fee’.

A report from The Times adds that Liverpool have ‘shown interest’ in Guehi, with the future of Quansah ‘likely to determine’ their pursuit.

The report states:

Guéhi is liked by Liverpool, with circumstances around Quansah, and others, likely to determine whether any interest develops now or they continue to monitor his situation given that he would be available on a free transfer in 12 months. The uncertainty over Guéhi and the loss of Trevoh Chalobah, who returned to parent club Chelsea midway through the season, has resulted in Palace opening talks with Sporting Lisbon over a potential move for the Ivory Coast international Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande is reportedly worth £40m and would be a club-record signing for the Eagles if he arrives from Sporting.

