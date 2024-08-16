Liverpool signing PL star to replace £19m man ‘can’t be discounted’ as Slot’s side ‘really like the player’

Liverpool have been tipped to make a move to sign left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Premier League rivals Wolves before the summer transfer window closes.

The Premier League giants are yet to make a summer signing but they are active in the market as club chiefs look to finalise one or two transfers.

It’s been widely reported that Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new No.6 after top target Martin Zubimendi opted to stick with Real Madrid. A report claims the talented midfielder had a key reason for snubbing Arne Slot’s side.

Instead, Liverpool are working on a deal to sign a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, who has reportedly already ‘agreed contract terms’ with the Premier League outfit.

While Liverpool are reportedly ‘set to move’ for a new centre-back, they are also being linked with Wolves star Ait-Nouri.

The 23-year-old has made just short of 100 Premier League appearances for Wolves since joining the club at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

READ: F365’s 2024/25 season predictions: De Ligt and Solanke to flop or fly, first manager sacked, Ipswich thrive



Journalist David Lynch claims the Ait-Nour deal is one Liverpool “could do” this month especially if Kostas Tsimikas (valued at £19m on transfermarkt) “did move on”.

“I know they’ve got an interest in Ait-Nouri at Wolves. That’s out there. They really like the player, that’s clear, and I think that’s a deal they could do,” Lynch said.

“Are they going to go down that route? Do they want that flying left-back/winger type, or will they try to move towards more what Arsenal and Manchester City are doing with a centre-half who can play left-back? It’s a really interesting one.

“I wouldn’t discount Ait-Nouri. If Tsimikas did move on, you’re trying for a succession plan for Robertson because he’s at the back end of his career now. He’s a little bit older and maybe you need a younger left-back there. If that’s what they want profile-wise, he would make a lot of sense to me.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend returns: Chelsea v Man City, Slot’s Premier League bow, Leeds in disarray

👉 The best and worst possible outcome for every Premier League team in 2024/2025

👉 Liverpool told Zubimendi ‘huge disappointment’ leaves Slot’s side two signings away from Prem title

The 2024/24 Premier League season starts this weekend and Liverpool’s first game is at lunchtime on Saturday against newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Ahead of Slot’s first competitive game in charge since replacing Jurgen Klopp, club legend Jamie Carragher has given Liverpool’s new boss some advice.

“Be yourself. Do not try and be Jurgen Klopp in the press conferences. Be yourself,” Carragher said.

Expanding on that, Carragher urged Slot to totally ignore the man who came before him on Merseyside.

“I just think don’t try and copy anything of Klopp, even if that might be the way the team plays,” he says. “Just come with your vision and ideas.

“Be yourself. Because nothing is better than the original. Nobody is going to be a better version of Jurgen Klopp, so be Mr Slot.”