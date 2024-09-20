Liverpool newbie Federico Chiesa has been lauded as the signing of the season in the Premier League as he’s been backed to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League giants only made one signing in the summer as they invested around £12.5m to sign Chiesa from Serie A outfit Juventus.

Liverpool also reached an agreement with Valencia to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, but he will not make his move to Anfield official until next year.

Chiesa made his Liverpool debut off the bench against AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek. Former Premier League defender Glen Johnson thinks the winger and £68m target Eberechi Eze are “very good options” to replace Salah.

“He’s come to the club with a slight injury, so I think they’re protecting him a little bit at the moment. Once he gets over this injury and is match-fit, then I believe he will help this team big time,” Johnson said in an interview with Betfred.

READ: How did we all miss the massive Liverpool contract ‘hint’ Mo Salah gave us against Manchester United?



“He’s a player that works his socks off, charges around and a lot of the lads at Liverpool do that already, so he’ll fit in just fine.”

When asked whether Chiesa could be a long-term replacement for Salah, he answered: “Yes. You don’t want Mo to leave, but with Chiesa there already and If Eberechi Eze was also to come in next summer, then they’d both be very good options if Mo departs.”

Johnson also reckons Chiesa has the potential to be the signing of the season in the Premier League.

“It’s yet to be proven, but I do like Liverpool’s signing of Federico Chiesa,” Johnson added.

“Once he gets fit, I think he’s the type of player that they’re going to need. As long as he can handle the Premier League, which I have no doubts he can, then I think he will prove to be a very good signing for Liverpool.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher picks two current stars in all-time Liverpool XI as three Klopp favourites ‘just’ miss out

👉 Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Ligue 1 club with owner ‘furious’

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool on red alert as reason Newcastle ‘may consider selling’ £45m star revealed

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has commented on the “main difference” between the Premier League and “every other league in Europe”.

“In Holland we also have Eredivisie, so we (Dutch teams) also play games at the weekend and also play Champions League and Europa League so we also play in the week,” Slot said.

“There is only one difference and that is the upcoming week when we play the League Cup so until now I’ve not seen anything I wasn’t used to at my former club.

“The Premier League has four extra games compared to the Eredivisie and also the League Cup, that’s the main difference, but from the start until now I think we have played as many games as my former club and hat’s not an issue for me.

“But the main difference between the Premier League and every other league in Europe – and you all know – is we have to play during Christmas and new year. In those moments that is the biggest difference between this league and all the other leagues.”