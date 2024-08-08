Liverpool will make more signings after Martin Zubimendi capture insists transfer expert

Liverpool are inching along with their first signing of the summer

Liverpool are set to make up for lost time in the transfer window with a flurry of business in August ahead of the Premier League kick-off.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will not stop at the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and have plans to being in a few more fresh faces.

Liverpool are still yet to confirm a signing in the current window, making them outliers in the Premier League with every other team unveiling a new player.

According to reports, Zubimendi is inclined to accept Liverpool’s offer should they trigger a £51m release clause in his contract and that deal is seen as just about a sure thing.

Former Liverpool star and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is among the admirers of his compatriot who shone at Euro 2024 and is seen as the perfect addition to Arne Slot’s engine room.

Liverpool are now said to be getting closer to signing Zubimendi, but if Romano is to be believed, they aren’t done with the transfer market.

The Italian writer believes Liverpool would not be content if they only buy Zubimendi, with the Reds still scouting the market for chances as the summer transfer season nears its close.

“Trust me, it could be not over for Liverpool,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“They are also working on other opportunities in the market and Liverpool will be busy in the market in August. Now they are looking to sign Zubimendi, but there could be more.”

Zubimendi comes in to fill a clear gap in the Liverpool squad when it comes to taking on the brand of football that Slot intends to play at Anfield.

Slot likely views Zubimendi as the perfect number six since he wants midfielders in this position to be able to adjust to a more possession-based style of play.

Zubimendi’s arrival would indicate that the Anfield administration has addressed Liverpool’s biggest issue, which is still the absence of a genuine number six in the team.

But with more than three weeks remaining, Liverpool will likely monitor the market closely, and any sales that occur might determine their course of action.

Liverpool appear to have cooled on top target Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle unwilling to budge on their asking price. The Reds may return for him or get after a fullback to cover the possibility of injuries.