Simeone sends message to Liverpool after ‘John Wick from Temu’ clashes with fan

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has sent a message to Liverpool after he was sent off for clashing with a supporter towards the end of their Champions League match.

The Reds flew into an early two-goal lead at Anfield in a 3-2 win on Wednesday night with Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah both scoring inside the first six minutes.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente got one back on the stroke of half-time with a poked finish before his volley on 81 minutes levelled up the match.

But there was enough time for Liverpool to win it with Virgil van Dijk heading home a Dominik Szoboszlai corner to give the Reds all three points in their first match of the Champions League league phase.

After Van Dijk’s winner went in, Simeone was seen confronting a Liverpool fan on the front row at Anfield before stewards were seen pulling him away.

When asked about the incident after the game, Simeone said: “They’ve been talking about being careful, but they’ve been insulting you from behind the bench the whole game and you can’t say anything because I’m the coach.

“My reaction to the insult isn’t justifiable, but you don’t know what it’s like to be insulted for 90 minutes non-stop.

“And of course, when the opponent has just scored, you turn around and they keep insulting you, and with the tension, what happens happens.”

Simeone, who has been described in the Mailbox as ‘what you get if you order John Wick from Temu’, wants the Liverpool fan to be identified at punished.

When asked about his conversation with the referee, Simeone responded: “He told me he understood, but I hope Liverpool can improve and if they identify who did that, there will be consequences.

“There have been insults all game and then there was a gesture, but well, the one who has to stay calm is me and put up with everything, insults, gestures, because you’re in a position where it’s your turn.”

Speaking to the media after a dramatic win, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked whether he always feels his side will find a way to win given their knack for scoring late goals this season, he replied: “You’re never 100 per cent sure but what I do know is we’re so fit that we’re able to push one more time. But I’m sure that we’re not going to need, every single game, stoppage time.

“There will be games where if we are 2-0 up after six minutes and we create so many chances afterwards that we will score the third and then we won’t need stoppage time to make a late game winner.

“And there will probably also be games where we need a goal in the last minutes and we don’t, but what I can assure you, even if we don’t score it, we will try to push for it.

“That is the mentality this team has, but it should not only be about mentality. It’s also how fit we are, how well prepared we are throughout the last few weeks that they are able to push one last time and then in the end it is also about quality because the cross from Szoboszlai and the way Virgil heads the ball in is not only to do with mentality or being fit, that is also [about] having so much quality.”