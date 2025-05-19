Xavi Simons and Milos Kerkez have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on more new signings with a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong wrapped up.

The Reds have had a dream first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman delivering the Premier League title at the end of April.

But now they want an even better campaign next term as Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes look towards the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already wrapped up a deal to sign Frimpong from German side Leverkusen with reports claiming the defender – who will be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement – will have his medical on Monday.

And the Reds are wasting no time in moving to their next targets with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posting a promising update on X over their interest in Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The reporter wrote: “Understand Liverpool have contacted Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez deal with talks now advancing!

READ: Mediawatch: Could Man Utd sign Cunha in ‘cut-price deal’ thanks to Liverpool?

“Liverpool are also completing the agreement on personal terms with Kerkez, keen on the move. Negotiations underway between clubs on transfer fee.”

His update came after another football transfer journalist, Nicolo Schira, claimed that Kerkez has now given the green light for Liverpool to pursue a deal.

Schira wrote: “Excl. – Positive talks between Milos #Kerkez’s agent (Fali Ramadani) and #Liverpool in the last days. The left fullback has given his availability to join #Reds. Ready a contract until 2030. #LFC are now working to try to reach an agreement with #Bournemouth, which ask 45-50M.”

Kerkez now seems likely to become Liverpool’s second signing after Frimpong with rumours building that RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Simons could be their third new addition.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Euro giants ‘entice’ Reds star as they identify ‘dream’ £67m signing amid ‘enormous appeal’

👉 ‘We have a space for him!’ – Salah invites ‘phenomenal’ De Bruyne to join him at Liverpool

👉 Brighton vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

The Reds have been linked with Simons in the past and it is understood that Leipzig – who could also face losing Benjamin Sesko this summer – are asking for €60m (£50.5m) to complete a transfer.

And now TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey has confirmed interest from Liverpool in Netherlands international Simons, who has contributed ten goals and seven assists in 25 Bundesliga matches this season.

Bailey told TBR Football: “In the background, Liverpool did do a lot of checks on [Jeremie] Frimpong over the last few months, and interestingly, they’ve done similar investigations on Xavi Simons.

“I keep coming back to Simons; they like him an awful lot, and they’ve done the work on him, obviously speaking to Ryan Gravenberch. I’ve been told not to rule out the prospect that Liverpool’s hierarchy will have spoken to Jurgen Klopp about Simons, which I think is interesting.”