Liverpool site crashes after launching £100 ‘Champions’ kit as fans flock to buy them

The official Liverpool site was forced to implement a queuing system as fans flocked to the site to buy £100 limited edition kits.

Liverpool thrashed Spurs 5-1 on Sunday to clinch their second Premier League title and 20th English championship overall and fans were quick to try to buy their own piece of history after the game.

Liverpool launched special Champions kits featuring the Premier League trophy and gold-embossed lettering and seconds after the final whistle the club was forced to introduce a queuing system to the site to meet demand.

Fans faced ten minute waits to get online and secure their title-winning merchandise, which is using the tagline ‘There’s a golden sky’ – a nod to the club/s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The club had also launched hoodies, t-shirts, scarves and other memorabilia within minutes of clinching the title as it looks to cash in on the victory.

With a title parade set to take place at the end of May through the city Liverpool can expect to rake in millions from merchandise revenue with hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on the city.

The league win will be a major boost for kit supplier Nike, which will get one more payday before its contract with Liverpool ends in the summer. From 1 August Liverpool will officially sign a contract with Adidas to produce the new home, away and third kits.

Adidas will treat Liverpool as one of their ‘Elite’ clubs which means fans will get unique designs instead of an Adidas template. It also means more merchandise ranges will be available for fans too.

Liverpool will also get the use of Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo, which is likely to appear on next season’s third kit. Fans will have to wait until late in the summer to get their first glimpse of the kit because the current Nike contract only runs out at the end of July.