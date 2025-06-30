Liverpool deal for sixth signing to ‘accelerate in the coming days’ as ‘direct contact’ is made

Premier League champions Liverpool are looking to ramp up their interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the coming days, according to reports.

The Reds have already been extremely busy in the summer transfer market after winning the Premier League title in their first season under Arne Slot.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has brought in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman over the last month.

The Reds are now turning their attention to different targets with a centre-back one of their priorities if the right option becomes available this summer.

Jarell Quansah now looks almost certain to join German side Bayer Leverkusen in a £35m deal this week and there are rumours that Liverpool are ready to bring in Crystal Palace’s Guehi to replace him.

With Quansah going for his medical on Monday, DaveOCKOP.com has claimed that a potential deal for Guehi is heating up and that ‘positive discussions have intensified last week with direct contact between the club and the player.’

READ: Club World Cup farce shows the 2026 World Cup is in even more trouble than anyone thought

After Quansah’s move, ‘expect Liverpool’s move for Guehi to accelerate in the coming days’ with the report adding that ‘there have been positive discussions on Guehi’s side over the past number of days.’

It is understood that there is a ‘growing confidence that a fee will be agreed with Palace for Guehi to join this summer, rather than on a free next summer’ and that personal terms ‘will not be an issue’.

Those claims come after former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insisted that Liverpool will only pursue Guehi if Palace’s asking price drops this summer.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool will only advance their interest in Marc Guehi if Crystal Palace’s asking price drops. #LFC have no plans to pay £45m-£50m.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Gyokeres should learn from ten times a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ was broken over a transfer

👉 Premier League XI destined to move this summer includes Mbeumo, Sancho and Zinchenko

👉 Liverpool transfer with Barcelona off as Reds force ‘key change’ after ‘everything headed towards’ deal

‘Price would need to be well south of this bracket. Liverpool are still assessing whether Guehi is a genuine market opportunity. Palace open to a sale, but Guehi hasn’t ruled out running down his current deal. Game time key for Guehi in a World Cup year.

‘Liverpool also have other targets. Understand Richard Hughes is primarily focused on the 18-22 age bracket. Liverpool are inclined to bring in a defender who is Jarell Quansah’s age or younger, unless a deal for Guehi is simply too strong not to proceed with.

‘There is appreciation for Jorrel Hato, which is shared by Chelsea and Arsenal. Liverpool looked at Dean Huijsen earlier this summer, but soon realised he was prioritising Real Madrid once they entered the race.

‘Leny Yoro and Levi Colwill also historical targets. The former wanted immediate assurances of minutes, which Liverpool couldn’t guarantee. Both players further evidence of the ideal profile Liverpool are looking for.’